Rings Of Power: After That Galadriel And Adar Cliffhanger, I’m Thinking About Morfydd Clark And Sam Hazeldine’s Comments Regarding Where Their Relationship Goes Next
What will happen next between the elf and the Orcs' leader?
Spoilers for Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4 – “Eldest” – are ahead! If you are not caught up, you can stream the series with an Amazon Prime subscription, and catch new episodes every Thursday as they air on the 2024 TV schedule.
The rings are fully in play on Rings of Power, and because of them, the elves are on a mission. In Episode 4, Galadriel, Elrond and their task force began said journey, and they ended up on the edge of Orc territory in a big battle with the creatures. In the end, Morfydd Clark’s iconic Lord of the Rings character gave her ring to the elves, told them to run, and distracted the Orcs. Ultimately, she ended up facing the creatures’ leader, Adar (Sam Hazeldine), and if you ask me, it seemed like she was trapped.
However, based on the trailers for the Lord of the Rings prequel, and the opening sequence of Episode 1, which showed Adar trying to assassinate Sauron, she actually might not be in danger. On top of that, when I spoke to Morfydd Clark and Sam Hazeldine during CinemaBlend's interviews for Rings of Power, I asked them about their characters’ relationship, and they teased a partnership not a captor and hostage situation.
So, it would seem we’re going down an “enemy of my enemy is my friend” route with Galadriel and Adar, as Hazeldine, who took over the role of the Orcs' leader for Season 2, told me:
Now, Galadriel being caught by Adar’s chain, and her pointing a flaming arrow at him, doesn’t seem like the start of a cautious partnership. However, if you listen to the Orc leader’s words, the purpose of his catching her is ambiguous, as he said in Quenya:
Now, Galadriel looked scared in the seconds leading up to the episode's end. However, in one of Rings of Power’s trailers, there is a shot of her and Adar walking together (as you can see in the screenshot below), and Hazeldine’s character is doing a voice-over at that moment, saying:
So, we know Galadriel and Adar share a common enemy, and it’s clear that Sauron is upping his game this season as he manipulates Celebrimbor into creating the rings. Therefore, a partnership between the elf and Orc leader makes sense.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Morfydd Clark then further solidified that their characters will create a sort of alliance through their shared trauma in Season 2, telling me:
She makes such a good point. In Season 1, we were with Galadriel as she was deceived into thinking Sauron was the heroic Halbrand, and the betrayal deeply impacted her. Plus, we know that Adar has a storied and terrible history with the evil being. So, even though the elves and Orcs historically haven’t gotten along, this partnership seems like it could benefit everyone trying to take down Charlie Vickers' villain.
Now, the question is: Will it actually work? Can they put their differences aside and work together? Clark and Hazeldine’s comments point toward yes. However, Galadirel’s reaction to Adar at the end of Episode 4 suggests that the path to successful collaboration could be long.
Thankfully, there are still quite a few episodes left in Rings of Power’s second season, and I can’t wait to see how the relationship between these two evolves. To see how that happens and how the Galadriel and Adar actors’ statements come to fruition, you can catch new episodes of the Lord of the Rings prequel every Thursday on Prime Video.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.