The Rings Of Power Season 2 Cast Has Added A Justice League Alum And More

Although Warner Bros. Pictures has more Lord of the Rings movies coming, when it comes to J.R.R. Tokien’s expansive mythology being covered in TV, Amazon is the place to be. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first season dropped for Amazon Prime Video subscribers last fall, but even years before that first batch of episodes arrived, a second season was being planned. The Rings of Power Season 2 is expected to premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2024.

With a show like The Rings of Power, it’s hardly surprising that specific plot details for the next season are being kept under wraps for now. One of the things we do know about Rings of Power Season 2, though, are the faces we’ll see in this next round of small screen action on Middle Earth. Along with plenty of actors from Season 1 returning, there are a lot of newcomers being thrown into the mix, including some Game of Thrones and Bridgerton alums, as well as one of the main actors from Justice League. So let’s go over who we’ll be seeing when The Rings of Power Season 2 arrives in the following year, starting with the most recently announced fresh faces.

Ciarán Hinds

If you’re a fan of Justice League, whether it be the theatrical cut or the four-hour cut director Zack Snyder put together, then you know Ciarán Hinds for playing Steppenwolf, the antagonist that Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg came together to defeat. Hinds is also well known for playing Mance Rayner in Game of Thrones, Aberforth Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and Grand Pabbie in the Frozen movies, among many other credits. Just like the next two actors being brought up, Hinds will recur in The Rings of Power Season 2, but we have no idea who he’s playing.

Rory Kinnear

James Bond fans are quite familiar with Rory Kinnear, as he appeared as Bill Tanner in the entirety of Daniel Craig’s run as 007 aside from Casino Royale. But if James Bond isn’t your thing, maybe you recognize Kinnear from the Penny Dreadful universe, as he played The Creature in the original series as Peter Craft in the short-lived spinoff City of Angels. You might have also seen Kinnear in Our Flag Means Death (which can be watched with an HBO Max subscription) as Captain Nigel Badminton/Admiral Chauncey Badminton. In any case, now you can look forward to him in The Rings of Power Season 2.

Tanya Moodie

Although Tanya Moodie has appeared in the movies Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Empire of Light, she’s primarily worked in TV over her career. Among the more well known shows on her resume are Sherlock, The Clinic, A Discovery of Witches, Motherland, The Man Who Fell to Earth and the Mike Myers-led The Pentaverate. Now she’s adding The Rings of Power to her lineup of impressive small screen work.

The Rings Of Power Season 2’s Other New Actors

So many new actors have been announced for The Rings of Power Season 2 that we could spend all day talking about each one of them and their resumes in-depth. But to save some time, here’s a rundown of everyone else who’s been added to the second season’s cast alongside Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie:

Gabriel Akuwudike

Oliver Alvin-Wilson

Stuart Bowman

Yasen “Zates” Atour

Gavi Singh Chera

William Chubb

Ben Daniels

Kevin Eldon

Amelia Kenworthy

Will Keen

Selina Lo

Calam Lynch

Nia Towle

Nicholas Woodeson

Sam Hazeldine (who’s taking over as Adar from Joseph Mawle)

Now that all of the new faces have been accounted for (although you can be sure more we’ll be announced at a later date), let’s go over the folks who are coming back after their Season 1 debuts.

The Rings Of Power Season 2’s Returning Actors

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Owain Arthur as Durin IV

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot

Geoff Morrell as Waldreg

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo

Peter Mullan as Durin III

Sophia Nomvete as Disa

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Alex Tarrant as Valandil

Charlie Vickers as Sauron

Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

While we wait for more news about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, look over our 2023 TV schedule to learn what shows are currently on the air or are slated to premiere later in the year.