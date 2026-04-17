Can Rizo Win Survivor 50? Rob Cesternino Has Thoughts
Could the RizGod pull out a W?
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Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of Survivor 50.
Survivor is known for being one of the best reality TV shows ever, and Season 50 has been no exception. The cast of Survivor 50 has consistently brought the drama, and it's been thrilling watching the New Era players crossover with the OGs. One of the most exciting example of this has been Rizo's alliance with Cirie and Ozzy, but could the Season 49 fan favorite actually win the game? Two-time player and Survivor know-it-all Rob Cesternino shared his thoughts with CinemaBlend.
Fans are always concerned with how much money Survivor contestants make, but we all know that the winner takes home $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. I am having weekly chats with Cesternino aka the founder of the Rob Has a Podcast network about Season 50, where he addressed whether or not the RizGod could actually get the W. As he told me:Article continues below
There you have, and extra point to Rob for the Mean Girls quote. It sounds like the Traitors Season 4 star thinks that the cast of Survivor 50 might be a bit biased against Rizo, which would affect how many votes he could get at Final Tribal. Despite connecting with so many players, he's still a mystery thanks to Season 49 not airing before filming began for 50. And Rob seems to think that'll ultimately work against him if he manages to make it to the end of the game.
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This assessment makes sense, especially when you consider that his number 1 alliance is with none other than Cirie Fields. She's starred in some of the best Survivor seasons, and plenty of fans are hoping she wins the current one. So if the two of them make it to Final Tribal, it might an uphill battle for Rizo to get any votes coming his way.
New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS and streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Rob Cesternino is releasing a book called The Tribe and I Have Spoken on May 6th, and is doing a book tour as well. Visit robhasawebsite.com/events for more information!
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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