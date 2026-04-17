Can Rizo Win Survivor 50? Rob Cesternino Has Thoughts

Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of Survivor 50.

Survivor is known for being one of the best reality TV shows ever, and Season 50 has been no exception. The cast of Survivor 50 has consistently brought the drama, and it's been thrilling watching the New Era players crossover with the OGs. One of the most exciting example of this has been Rizo's alliance with Cirie and Ozzy, but could the Season 49 fan favorite actually win the game? Two-time player and Survivor know-it-all Rob Cesternino shared his thoughts with CinemaBlend.

Fans are always concerned with how much money Survivor contestants make, but we all know that the winner takes home $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. I am having weekly chats with Cesternino aka the founder of the Rob Has a Podcast network about Season 50, where he addressed whether or not the RizGod could actually get the W. As he told me:

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I think he has a chance. I don't think it's a great chance. I think that the jury may be a little hesitant to award him the money after they haven't even seen what he did in Survivor 49. I think he's always still an outsider and I think that that has really helped him in the game in terms of people have picked him up. But in terms of making him the winner of Survivor 50, I think that maybe there is still a feeling among the players of like, 'You don't even go here.'

There you have, and extra point to Rob for the Mean Girls quote. It sounds like the Traitors Season 4 star thinks that the cast of Survivor 50 might be a bit biased against Rizo, which would affect how many votes he could get at Final Tribal. Despite connecting with so many players, he's still a mystery thanks to Season 49 not airing before filming began for 50. And Rob seems to think that'll ultimately work against him if he manages to make it to the end of the game.

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This assessment makes sense, especially when you consider that his number 1 alliance is with none other than Cirie Fields. She's starred in some of the best Survivor seasons, and plenty of fans are hoping she wins the current one. So if the two of them make it to Final Tribal, it might an uphill battle for Rizo to get any votes coming his way.

New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS and streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Rob Cesternino is releasing a book called The Tribe and I Have Spoken on May 6th, and is doing a book tour as well. Visit robhasawebsite.com/events for more information!