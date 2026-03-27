Turns Out, Charlie Warned Us About How He Hadn't Let Go Of Maria's Betrayal Before Survivor Season 50
He wore his heart on his sleeve.
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Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor 50.
Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and it's still going strong over two decades later. We're currently five episodes into Season 50, which is airing on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). The fifth episode was a double tribal council, with Charlie Davis being voted off following his feud with Rizo. This conflict seemed to be largely about his history with Maria on Survivor 46, and it turns out that he addressed his hurt feelings during pre-game press.
The cast of Survivor 50 is stacked, with OGs colliding with New Era players to delightful results. While Rizo and Charlie originally hit it off, the latter player changed his tune when Rizo claimed he didn't vote for his Number 1 ally at Final Tribal. This triggered his feelings about Maria, and while doing pre-game press with EW Charlie said he knows "how to lose", and opened up about losing Season 46. In his words:Article continues below
These raw emotions show how personal the game of Survivor can be. And it's also why returning player seasons tend to be so explosive; the players have baggage and are usually grappling with their legacy on the show. For Charlie, that meant his #1 ally Maria turning on him at Final Tribal and voting for Kenzie to win the million over him.
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While plenty of fans wonder how much money Survivor contestants make, another big question is how they grapple with the twists of the games... and seeing themselves on TV. Later in his pre-game interview, Charlie spoke more about this dynamic, saying:
Of course, these comments were made before he actually hit the beach on Day 1 of Survivor 50. While Charlie was emotionally prepared to win or lose the highly anticipated season, his experience with Maria's betrayal seemed to really influence his gameplay. Specifically targeting Rizo, who got the upper hand thanks to his alliance with Cirie, Dee, and Kamila.
Funny enough, Charlie spoke about changing his gameplay for the 50th season, especially if he was able to make it to Final Tribal. As he put it:
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In the end Charlie was voted out on Day 11, and was the sixth contestant out of Survivor 50. This was his first time getting his torch snuffed, which no doubt must have been difficult. But even if he didn't make it to the merge this time around, he played a strong game on Season 46 and remains an iconic member of the New Era.
Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. There are still a ton of players in the game, and I have to wonder if more double tribals are on the way. Fingers crossed that we get a live reunion, and the Charlie/Rizo conflict can be addressed there.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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