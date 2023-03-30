Rob Lowe Opens Up About The Greatest Gift His Son And Unstable Co-Star John Owen Lowe Possesses As An Actor

These days, Rob Lowe has been crushing it in the TV procedural sphere through his work on 9-1-1: Lone Star , but the fan-favorite actor is now adding a new sitcom to his resume. The project is Unstable, a workplace comedy that’s one of the most notable releases on Netflix’s 2023 TV schedule . Not only did the series allow Lowe to tap into his delightfully eccentric side, but it also gave him the opportunity to reunite with his son and former co-star, John Owen Lowe . The younger Lowe’s star has steadily been rising during these past few years, as he’s proven that he’s a natural in front of the camera. And Rob opened up about what he believes is the greatest strength John Owen possesses in that regard.

Acting is challenging, and that’s a fact many veterans of the profession would stress, especially a seasoned pro like Rob Lowe. The 59-year-old entertainer has spent years honing his craft, and it’s been on glorious display on shows like The West Wing, Brothers & Sisters and Parks and Recreation. More recently, however, he’s been able to get a first-hand look at how 28-year-old John Owen is developing his own repertoire. It’s for that reason that when I caught up with Rob to discuss Unstable, I asked what he thinks John Owen’s greatest strength as a thespian is. Ultimately, the proud papa named one key attribute – honesty:

That's a great question. I think his greatest strength as an actor is the greatest strength any actor can have, which is he is incapable of playing a dishonest moment. In other words, he's super honest as an actor. There's no ‘acting,’ and that's what I value. That's my methodology, and he just has it. He just stands in front of the camera, and he tells the truth. And that's what I tell any young actor. You have one job – stand in front of the camera and tell the truth.

What the Outsiders icon means by this is that as a performer, his son is completely genuine when it comes to playing a scene. There are certain instances, particularly in over-the-top comedies like Unstable, in which an actor can easily phone in their work. Ideally, an artist wants to fully commit in order for their character – and the scene their in – to feel authentic. Those who regularly watch film and/or TV are sure to have seen some half-hearted performances, and they only make you more appreciative of those who are truly dedicated to the craft.

As alluded to earlier, this isn’t the first time Rob Lowe has gotten to act alongside his son. He and John Owen previously worked together on the short-lived Fox sitcom, The Grinder. They didn’t work together all that closely on that show, but I imagine it still gave the older Lowe a good sense of his son’s abilities. It’s safe to say that Rob definitely got more than a taste of John Owen’s approach while they were working on this latest series, though.

On he single-camera Netflix production, John Owen Lowe plays Jackson Dragon, a struggling music tutor, who returns home to work for his successful and narcissistic father, Ellis, portrayed by Rob, at his bio research facility. With Ellis out of sorts following his wife’s sudden death, Jackson seeks to help his estranged dad move forward with his work and his life And at the same time, Ellis teaches his kid a thing or two about processing grief. Both of the Lowes are EPs on the show, with John Owen also serving as one of its writers.

It’s not all that often that a parent and child get to perform alongside each other in a production, and Rob and John Owen Lowe seem to be making the most of the opportunity. In addition to his recent comments, Rob previously said that he found reteaming with his son to be “surreal.” Quite frankly, it’s lovely to hear him gush over John Owen’s talent, and I’d assume that both have learned a lot from each other. Here’s hoping the Lowes are able to continue collaborating in the years to come – on this show and other projects.