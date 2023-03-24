Rob Lowe Is Reuniting With His Kid For A New Netflix Comedy, Calls The Whole Thing ‘Surreal’

Rob Lowe has been working in the entertainment industry for quite a long time, doing a variety of projects across television and film that have paired him with some of the most famous figures in showbiz. For his new Netflix show, he was able to reunite with son John Owen Lowe on the small screen, making Unstable a "surreal" experience for him.

Rob Lowe Explains What It’s Like Working With His Son Again

The real-life father-son duo plays a father-son duo in Unstable, with Rob Lowe’s character trying to bounce back from grief with the help of his son, who tries to save the family business while also escaping his dad’s shadow. While at the premiere for the new comedy, Lowe spoke to Entertainment Tonight about working his son, admitting it was “surreal” and a dream come true with executive producer Victor Fresco. Lowe said:

I mean, this is a dream come true, to be able to work with my son. To have him create something with Victor and I like this. And the way it’s being received? That’s the thing! It was fun to do, we love it, but you never know [how it’s going to go over], and the reaction has been more than I ever could have hoped.

It’s always nice to see actors working alongside their family members, and Rob and John Owen are no exception. The two, as well as Rob’s other son Matthew, have had some fun interactions on social media, including when it comes to cracking Dad jokes. Those fun interactions take a new form with Unstable and father working with son. It was first announced that the two would be reuniting on-screen almost a year ago, and this is just the latest project they’ve been on together.

The Projects Rob And John Owen Have Worked On Together So Far

Rob and John Owen Lowe previously co-starred in the short-lived Fox comedy The Grinder, only they didn’t play father and son. Instead, John Owen portrayed the boyfriend of Rob’s character’s niece. Now that they are playing father and son on Unstable, we could get a peek into their actual dynamic as well as some surprises.

Off-screen, John Owen Lowe serves as a writer on 9-1-1: Lone Star, so it’s a true family affair on the Fox drama, especially when uncle Chad Lowe directs every so often (or even guest stars as his brother’s brother). Even though working with family can be either a hit or a miss, it seems to be a hit with the Lowe family.

With Rob and John Owen working together yet again, I wouldn't be surprised if the younger Lowe ends up making a guest appearance on Lone Star. Since the role of Owen Strand’s son is filled, John Owen would have to play a different kind of character. For now, at least the two are in Unstable together!

It will be intriguing to see how Rob and John Owen Lowe’s relationship in real life reflects their relationship on-screen when Unstable premieres Thursday, March 30 with a Netflix subscription as part of the Netflix 2023 TV schedule, so make sure you give it a watch.