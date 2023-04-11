Rugrats’ E.G. Daily And Tara Strong Reveal Their Favorite Tommy And Dil Moment, And It’s Perfect

Paramount+’s Rugrats reboot is returning for its second season, and it’s bringing back a few familiar faces that fans will surely be happy to see. One character who’ll be popping up (or out) this season is the adorable Dil Pickles, who made his original debut in the franchise’s first motion picture in 1998. Fans have always had a deep love for the tyke as have his voice actor, Tara Strong, and E.G. Daily, who voices big brother Tommy Pickles. Their two cartoon siblings have had plenty of sweet moments, but there’s one, in particular, that they love most of all – and it’s so perfect.

During the original series, Tommy ultimately stepped up and became the older sibling that his brother needed. From there, Dil would accompany his big bro and his band of babies on their imaginary adventures. The brothers' close bond would also continue in Nickelodeon’s tween-centric spinoff series, All Grown Up. The two got off to a pretty rough start, though, as folks who’ve seen The Rugrats Movie will remember. That all turned around, however, after a key scene, which E.G. Daily and Tara Strong named as their favorite Pickles brother moment when I spoke to them in celebration of the reboot’s second season:

E.G. Daily: I mean, I don’t know why my brain went right to the feature film when they were lost…

Tara Strong: Mine did, too!

ED: Oh my god, you’re my twin!

TS: When [Dil] says, ‘Tommy’ for the first time, it’s so cute.

ED: I mean, something about that and something about when Dil kept taking baby Tommy’s little blanket…

TS: [In Dil voice] Mine!

ED: And he’s] like, [in Tommy voice] ‘Dil, we have to share.’ [Resume normal voice] There’s something just so precious that that’s the moment I went to.

After the younger Pickles’ birth in the box office hit, he proves to be a very spoiled baby, who cries almost non-stop and runs his caring parents, Didi and Stu, ragged. That leaves the two adults without much time to spend with their oldest child. Tommy’s dissatisfaction with his baby brother serves as the catalyst for the forest adventure he and his friends eventually embark on. And it’s while they’re in the woods that they share the tender moment the two stars recounted. You can take a look at it for yourself in the clip down below:

More on Rugrats (Image credit: Paramount+) Veteran Rugrats Voice Actor Shares Thoughts On Longtime Character Being Openly Gay In New Series

I was fortunate enough to see a couple of early episodes from the second season of Rugrats and, without getting too spoilery, the relationship between the two brothers is still strong. If there’s any apparent change, it’s that Dil seems a bit less selfish this time around. Viewers will also be happy to know that Tara Strong and E.G. Daily’s performances as these characters are still top-notch. That shouldn’t be too surprising, though, as the stars are voice-acting legends with years of experience under their belts. Just by watching the clip above, you can see that the longtime Batgirl actress and the ChalkZone veteran can slip in and out of the voices with ease.

It’s safe to assume that the actresses – who really do seem like siblings themselves – are game for even more sweet scenes involving Tommy and Dil. Of course, it’ll also be great to see the two alongside the old gang, consisting of Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, Angelica and Kimi (who’s making her debut this season as well). Plenty of fun and hopefully non-hazardous adventures lie ahead for the Rugrats, so you’ll want to be sure to check out what’s in store for the Pickles brothers and their fellow toddlers.