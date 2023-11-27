How To Watch The Couple Next Door Online And Stream All Episodes From Anywhere Now

How To Watch The Couple Next Door

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Monday, November 27 Free Stream: Watch all episodes now on Channel 4 (UK) TV Schedule: Mon and Tues at 9pm on Channel 4 International Stream: Binge/Foxtel (AU) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch The Couple Next Door: Synopsis

Moving into a new neighborhood is never easy, especially when it's a little more upmarket than what you're used to and there are unresolved secrets in the past that simply can't be outrun. That's the basis for dark new drama The Couple Next Door and its young protagonists Evie and Pete. Intrigued? We explain how to watch The Couple Next Door online below.

Luckily, they have some very welcoming next-door neighbors – Danny and Becka – to help them settle in to the curtain-twitching suburbia they now call home. Which is all very nice, until Danny becomes a little too welcoming with Evie and the friendly dinner parties turn into an excitingly dangerous game of sex, obsession and, ultimately, violence.

As the nights draw in, The Couple Next Door is the perfect six-part thriller to get pulses racing. The unfeasibly attractive young cast comprises Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson as the restless Evie and Outlander's Sam Heughan as hunk-next-door Danny, with Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter franchise) playing the anxious Pete and Jessica De Gouw (Underground) as yoga instructor Becka. Behind the camera is Belgian director Dries Vos who has had recent successes with Suspect and Professor T.

Not to be confused with Shari Lapena's popular 2016 novel of the same name, The Couple Next Door is actually an adaptation of a Dutch TV series called Nieuwe Buren (translated in English as 'New Neighbors'), that ran for 40 episodes over four seasons.

Channel 4 says that the new show is: "a deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires". Count us in!

For more details on how and when you can watch your new streaming obsession, keep reading our full guide on how to watch The Couple Next Door online – all episodes are free to watch right now on the Channel 4 website and app.

Watch The Couple Next Door online in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The Couple Next Door will be shown on the free-to-air Channel 4 in the UK. Episode 1 is broadcast at 9pm GMT on Monday, November 27, with Episode 2 going out the very next day on Tuesday, November 28 at 9.15pm GMT

The four remaining episodes go out on the subsequent two Monday and Tuesdays at 9pm GMT, with the finale on Tuesday, December 12.

But if you want to watch online or just can't wait to binge all six episodes, the whole series is available to watch now for free on the Channel 4 streaming service.

You can access the on demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream The Couple Next Door? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home

How to watch The Couple Next Door from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Couple Next Door just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Couple Next Door as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Channel 4, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server – most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the UK or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – Channel 4 in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch The Couple Next Door in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Binge has the rights to show The Couple Next Door Down Under, with episodes landing on Fridays starting on December 1.

If you're new to the streaming service, you can get a free Binge 7-day trial. After that, prices start from just $10 a month, or there are more expensive tiers available if you want to ditch all ads and get access on multiple device.

Alternatively, if you already have a Foxtel subscription, episodes are going out on its Fox Showcase channel at 8.30pm AEDT on Fridays and then available thereafter on demand.

Can I watch The Couple Next Door in North America?

A little patience will be required to watch The Couple Next Door in the US and Canada.

Although it's been confirmed that it will be shown on the Starz channel in the US (and so via Crave in Canada), no broadcast date has yet been announced and it's suspected that the show won't cross the Atlantic until sometime in 2024.

Remember, though: if you're a Brit abroad, you can use a VPN and access Channel 4 streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

The Couple Next Door Trailer

The Couple Next Door Cast