Scream Fan Favorite Jasmin Savoy Brown Has A Hilarious Idea For Mindy’s First Ghostface Call

It’s a good time to be a horror fan. The genre has been experiencing a renaissance for a number of years now, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels. That includes Wes Craven’s Scream, which has released two new slashers in quick succession. Scream VI broke records for the franchise , so it seems logical that Paramount might greenlight another installment. And fan favorite actress Jasmin Savoy Brown has a hilarious idea for Mindy’s first Ghostface call.

Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown plays Mindy Meeks-Martin in the Scream franchise, aka Randy’s niece. Mindy serves as the horror nerd of the group, and has quickly become a beloved figure in the property. As you can see above, I had the privilege of speaking with her as Scream VI arrived on digital platforms. I asked if she’d like to have her very own Ghostface call, and she offered a funny take on how that might go down. As she put it,

I haven’t even imagined that, the thought of Ghostface calling Mindy. What would she do? Here’s now what I’m picturing: she’s smoking a blunt and Ghostface calls and she puts it on speaker. And she’s just kind of giggling and being like ‘Yeah, tell me more.’ That would be hilarious. I would really like to see that.

Honestly, sign me up. Mindy is a character known for her trademark wit, as well as her love for horror. So smart money says that when she finally gets a call from Ghostface, it’s going to be a funny interaction. We’ll just have to see what happens if Scream VII gets ordered by Paramount.

The last two Scream movies have seen the focus go from legacy characters to the two sets of surviving siblings, known as the Core Four . That includes Mindy, who has had a few run-ins with Ghostface, including getting stabbed on the subway in Scream VI. But she still hasn’t gotten her own call from the masked killer or gotten super involved in the final battle/killer reveal. That is… not yet.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The idea of Mindy putting Ghostface on speaker and mocking him actually would fit in quite well to the way the last two movies have been subverting the expectations of those phone calls. During the 2022 Scream Sidney Prescott hung up on the killer when searching Stu’s house. And in Scream VI, Gale hung up and then called back Ghostface in order to find his location in her apartment. So the next progression of this trend is to have Mindy smoking a blunt and putting him on speaker.

The Core Four have been embraced by the fans, but moviegoers are still hoping to see Sidney Prescott return in a future installment. Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI over a pay dispute, but the directors and cast seem to have no ill will toward her. So perhaps a better deal can be made for the seventh movie if it gets ordered, especially given how much money Scream VI made in theaters. That slasher is currently available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription .