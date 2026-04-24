Corsets Ruled The Time 100 Gala, But La La Anthony's Was One Of The Most Stunning Examples I've Seen

Sure, being on the front of Time is a big deal, but what about being the biggest stunner at the magazine’s annual Time 100 gala honoring the most influential people in the world? At the Thursday evening event that took place in New York City, the likes of Sterling K. Brown, Ethan Hawke, Zoe Saldaña and Dakota Johnson were honored. However, I think there was a clear winner of rocking the corset trend: La La Anthony.

It’s no surprise to me that corset dresses were running rampant at the gala. Sydney Sweeney is always finding new takes on the trend, along with big stars like Margot Robbie, who took it to the next level a while back by wearing one with cutouts. Check out how VH1 host and actress La La Anthony translated the trend:

(Image credit: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

A corset Pajtim Raci dress with gold fringe? This look is the definition of fabulous. I haven’t seen the TV personality share the details about the designer or how this look came together, but my jaw dropped! Corset looks have been in style for a while now, but it’s moments like this that remind us why it’s not going anywhere.

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Anthony’s gold look may have been my favorite corset fit, but we still have to show some love to other examples of the trend from Thursday evening. Just look at Maura Higgins in this shimmering silver gown:

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Higgins was just announced to be on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, following being a finalist on The Traitors. And, the reality star really doesn’t know how to miss. I mean, this silver grown truly is stunning.

Another great corset getup came from social media star Jess Val Ortiz. Take a look:

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

While the other two are more modern, this one feels very romantic and girly. I particularly appreciate the way she paired the pale pink with a black purse and high heels, too.

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Last but certainly not least, Keke Palmer absolutely served in her own corset look on the same night:

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

I’m really digging the different material between the corset part of the dress and its skirt. And, the smoky eye? Magnificent. Palmer has been having a big year, starring in The Burbs series, having a movie called I Love Boosters coming out next month and being one of the voice actors in The Angry Birds Movie 3 out this holiday season.

All these ladies really pushed the envelope with their fashion at the Time 100 Gala! We’re only about a week away from the Met Gala, with this year’s theme being “Costume Art,” so I can’t wait to see how corset looks influence celebrities there. Certainly, the trend will make another few appearances.