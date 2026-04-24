Charlize Theron's Fitness Never Ceases To Amaze Me. Now, Watch Her Scale A Rock Wall For Her New Netflix Movie

Apex is available to stream with a Netflix subscription, and it features Charlize Theron's Sasha as she attempts to evade a hunter trying to track her down in a national park. While she doesn't recover from action movies like she used to, the actress showed she's still got it with a video of her scaling a rock wall for this new flick.

Days before the official release on Netflix's 2026 schedule, Theron posted photos and videos taken from the set of Apex on Instagram. Take a look at the video below, and see her climbing up a mountain as though she's the female equivalent of Alex Honnold:

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) A photo posted by on

The footage isn't quite as hype as the trailer for Apex, but how about a round of applause for Charlize Theron for how easily she made that ascent look. Even with a harness, rock climbing can be intense, especially when having to navigate a crack in the side of a rock like that.

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Not that anyone should be surprised by Theron's athletic nature, as she's been doing action movies for decades now and crushing roles ranging from Fast & Furious to Atomic Blonde, which she cracked her teeth in. After seeing her in Apex, I don't think she's lost a step, and she gave Netflix subscribers a performance worthy of that subscription price.

While reviews are still pouring in for Apex, Netflix's latest action film has netted a 67% critic rating on the platform so far. Critics have praised the scenery, which I'm not surprised by, looking at the photos, as well as Taron Egerton's performance alongside Charlize Theron. Definitely one to watch for those looking for something to check out this season, but would rather enjoy a movie from the comfort of home.

Apex follows rock climber Sasha, a grieving woman who ends up in the crosshairs of a hunter, played by Taron Egerton. What then unfolds is a survival thriller in which Sasha has to evade the man pursuing her, in what sounds like an elevated version of the classic short story The Most Dangerous Game.

We'll see what kind of battle scars Charlize Theron escaped with in this movie, as the actress has talked about the litany of things she's dealt with over the years. If I were her, I'd think I'd walk away from action movies after a certain point, but I guess that's why I'm the writer sitting at home and not traveling the world appearing in action movies. I'm also not that good at rock climbing, either, so I clearly never stood a chance of starring in Apex at all.

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Check out Apex on Netflix right now, and see Theron evading trouble and scaling rock walls. Also, be on the lookout for other new stuff arriving on Netflix, as 2026 is jam-packed with new titles.