Why Gregory And Janine's Big Split Was 'Very Real' And Unavoidable, Per Abbott Elementary's Chris Perfetti
Setting up a complicated final stretch for Season 5.
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Spoilers below for the shocking turn of events at the end of Abbott Elementary’s Season 5 installment “Trip,” so be warned if you haven’t yet watched on ABC or streamed it via Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription.
When it comes to TV shows with game-changing “stop everything you’re doing” twists, Abbott Elementary isn’t usually in the conversation, for obvious reasons. That distinction has changed in Season 5, however, first with that wild midseason finale reveal that the staff and students had to relocate to an empty mall. And then in the episode “Trip,” which culminated in the most shocking, worst-nightmare moment yet: Janine and Gregory breaking up over some petty ol’ bulls--t.
Okay, maybe life finances aren’t petty, but couple’s specific argument over vacation funding seemed too small-time to incite a legitimate split. I know I’m not the only viewer who wants to rebel against that story shift, but star Chris Perfetti is not amongst that group. Speaking to CinemaBlend about that ordeal (and about his role in DTF St. Louis), the actor was not nearly as downtrodden as Jacob. He told me:Article continues below
Well now I’m definitely going to hope that Abbott Elementary pulls off an episode in Season 6 (or in the remaining Season 5 eps) where all of the main characters are replaced by puppets, but still with real children as the students. A Jacob puppet would look ama-a-a-azing. From my lips to Quinta Brunson’s lovely and talented ears.
Perfetti continued, noting that he was pumped to play up this story angle, given Jacob's obsession with the couple and their ongoing survival.
Jacob started the episode off all down in the dumps, revealing that he and Elijah's relationship was kaput. Which then led to him focusing even harder on Janine and Gregory, even if he was blind to all the cracks forming in the foundation. Jacob was back in good graces with Elijah by the end, however, which gave the text reveal even more of a bombshell status.
For what it's worth, Chris Perfetti couldn't remember if viewers will actually see the text in an upcoming episode, and believes it was a plainly stated "'Gregory and I broke up." He also questioned why it was sent as a text and not shared via phone call. But so it goes.
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Why Janine And Gregory's Break-Up Is Realistic
Chris Perfetti spoke to the idea that it would be ridiculous for viewers to watch these two characters only living in bliss year after year without any dramatic hiccups. As he put it:
To his point, had the couple not faced turmoil over the somewhat frivolous subject of vacation budgeting, then their next disagreement might have been even more of a spectacle. Easing the pressures of a relationship through smaller breaks is far more ideal than letting it all out in one go. So this kind of tiff was invevitable in order for them to (presumably) get back together and realize that their love is more important than where they spend the summer.
As Perfetti puts it, viewers should put their faith in Brunson and the writing team to make it over this hurdle with the right amount of dexterity.
I'm even more stoked about watching the follow-up episodes, also, as he shared a pretty big boast about what's coming:
Abbott Elementary already has quite a few all-time classics amassed thus far, and I'm eager to where Janine and Gregory's post-couple storyline goes. And, of course, just how much Jacob forces himself into a position where he can help bring them together again before the 2026 TV schedule is half over. For better, or for worse.
Abbott Elementary airs new episodes Wednesdays on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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