I'm Delighted By David Tennant's Good Omens Season 3 Update For Crowley, And The Doctor Who Connection Is A Bonus
Everything's coming up Crowley, or the exact opposite.
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Regardless of how many Good Omens fans are saying their prayers before bed each night, the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation’s final outing will finally smite its way onto the 2026 TV schedule in May. It’s both a blessing and a curse, since the planned final season was smooshed into a single 90-minute movie, but my angel wings are still aflutter with anticipation. Especially after hearing David Tennant’s latest comments about his beloved demon Crowley.
Speaking with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend for the latest info-packed issue, Tennant’s update for Crowley admittedly paints a pretty desolate and depressing picture, but I think it’s actually quite delightful for everyone hoping he and Aziraphale head off into the eternal sunset together. Here’s how the actor put it:
I know, I know, it sounds bad. I certainly don't want to celebrate the idea that Crowley is a vapid shell of his former self while sleeping on the street. That part is technically sad to hear. HOWEVER, if the story starts with Crowley at "pretty much rock bottom," that just means he can only go up from there. Maybe not all the way up to heaven, mind you, but at least to a more tolerable level of existence.Article continues below
Also, even though Crowley was already playing both sides for the sake of his own personal gains, I am excited to see him truly untethered to either Evil or Good or anything in between. Lone wolves can often be the most dangerous, since they can be the most unpredictable. And when Crowley's back is against the wall, I can only feel sorry for whoever gets in the way of him or his Bentley. (Unless it's Az, of course.)
Not that David Tennant was wallowing in misery behind the scenes or anything. The finale, which will continue taking the story far beyond the source material penned by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, was directed by Rachel Talalay, and it wasn't her first time working with the Doctor Who vet. He addressed her addition to the Good Omens-verse with glowing praise, saying:
Talalay told SFX that she was originally tapped for all six episodes of Season 3, and was part of the culling process to get the finale down to 90 minutes. She also spoke very highly about the changes, saying it only made the story better. Maybe it's like the TARDIS, where the smaller story is actually bigger on the inside...or something.
In any case, that's exactly what you want to hear a star say about the directing putting all the pieces together for the screen. Fans have been waiting years and years for this swan song, so it needs to be the best possible version of an ending to justify all the anticipation. I guess the Second Coming of Christ will do that.
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Good Omens' third and final season finale will be available to stream on May 13 via Amazon Prime subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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