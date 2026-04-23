I'm Delighted By David Tennant's Good Omens Season 3 Update For Crowley, And The Doctor Who Connection Is A Bonus

Regardless of how many Good Omens fans are saying their prayers before bed each night, the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation’s final outing will finally smite its way onto the 2026 TV schedule in May. It’s both a blessing and a curse, since the planned final season was smooshed into a single 90-minute movie, but my angel wings are still aflutter with anticipation. Especially after hearing David Tennant’s latest comments about his beloved demon Crowley.

Speaking with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend for the latest info-packed issue, Tennant’s update for Crowley admittedly paints a pretty desolate and depressing picture, but I think it’s actually quite delightful for everyone hoping he and Aziraphale head off into the eternal sunset together. Here’s how the actor put it:

Crowley has pretty much hit rock bottom at the start of this story. Friendless, car-less and hopeless. He’s now sleeping in an old sleeping bag in an alleyway. But still not far from the bookshop. He’s keeping an eye. He’s very much a free agent now. He bears no allegiance to Heaven, Hell or anyone else. He’s not in a great place…

I know, I know, it sounds bad. I certainly don't want to celebrate the idea that Crowley is a vapid shell of his former self while sleeping on the street. That part is technically sad to hear. HOWEVER, if the story starts with Crowley at "pretty much rock bottom," that just means he can only go up from there. Maybe not all the way up to heaven, mind you, but at least to a more tolerable level of existence.

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Also, even though Crowley was already playing both sides for the sake of his own personal gains, I am excited to see him truly untethered to either Evil or Good or anything in between. Lone wolves can often be the most dangerous, since they can be the most unpredictable. And when Crowley's back is against the wall, I can only feel sorry for whoever gets in the way of him or his Bentley. (Unless it's Az, of course.)

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Not that David Tennant was wallowing in misery behind the scenes or anything. The finale, which will continue taking the story far beyond the source material penned by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, was directed by Rachel Talalay, and it wasn't her first time working with the Doctor Who vet. He addressed her addition to the Good Omens-verse with glowing praise, saying:

I’d had the great pleasure of working with Rachel on Doctor Who so I knew that she was a perfect fit for the world of Good Omens. She’s an enthusiast. She understands what a story like this needs and her feel for the genre is very instinctive. She is also a total delight of a human being, so her presence not only meant the story was in very safe hands but we were on a happy set which buzzed with warmth and creativity.

Talalay told SFX that she was originally tapped for all six episodes of Season 3, and was part of the culling process to get the finale down to 90 minutes. She also spoke very highly about the changes, saying it only made the story better. Maybe it's like the TARDIS, where the smaller story is actually bigger on the inside...or something.

In any case, that's exactly what you want to hear a star say about the directing putting all the pieces together for the screen. Fans have been waiting years and years for this swan song, so it needs to be the best possible version of an ending to justify all the anticipation. I guess the Second Coming of Christ will do that.

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Good Omens' third and final season finale will be available to stream on May 13 via Amazon Prime subscription.