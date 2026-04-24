Iain Armitage Hit That Stage Where He No Longer Looks Like Young Sheldon. His Honest Feelings On His ‘Rebrand’?

Young Sheldon ended almost two years ago after seven seasons, and while the show lives on with its spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Sheldon Cooper has not been seen since the series finale. Iain Armitage has been surprisingly absent from the spinoff, but the show has managed to name-drop him on a few occasions. Meanwhile, Armitage is still acting, even appearing on fellow CBS comedy Ghosts on the 2026 TV schedule. However, he's also been moving on professionally and literally growing up. Now, he's shared his thoughts on his "rebrand."

Armitage was a mere 9 years old when he began playing the younger version of Jim Parsons’ beloved and sometimes annoying Big Bang Theory character, and 14 when it ended. He took some time off after Young Sheldon, with his appearance on Ghosts being his first role post-Young Sheldon. But now the actor, who turns 18 in July, is looking forward to breaking away from his role as Sheldon Cooper and transitioning from being a child actor, as he told Us Weekly:

I was a child actor. I am going through a rebrand right now. I just got cast in a pretty gritty poker movie and that’s why I am here — to do research. My agent is comparing it to Elizabeth Berkley in Showgirls because it is edgy. I am edgy now.

Considering it’s been almost 10 years since Armitage made his Sheldon Cooper debut, it’s definitely crazy to think that he’s now old enough to do edgier stuff. And he doesn’t seem to mind. It is fun to think about young Sheldon Cooper being all edgy now, but I guess that’s what calls for his rebrand, and I’m excited to see where this takes him.

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(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Even though he is going through his rebrand and appearing on other shows, he is not putting Young Sheldon fully in his review mirror. Armitage literally grew up on the show, and he reflected on being a child actor and working on it for so long, and it sounds like the series will always hold a special place in his heart.

With Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage heading into its third season later this year, who knows what kind of opportunities will pop up for a potential return. And he’s not counting it out just yet:

I’m lucky in a few ways. Because I started doing this when I was so young, I have a lot of people that will come to me and tell me, ‘You look so different.’ It’s kind of interesting to think that if I start another project and do something completely different, it’s a nice opportunity to differentiate myself in some way. But that’s not even really my goal. I’m really proud of the work I did on Young Sheldon. I loved it. It was a super fun seven years. I am not running from it in the slightest. I would love to appear on Georgie and Mandy, but for now just the fact that I can switch up and do something totally different is awesome and really fun.

Georgie & Mandy does have a pretty good excuse for why Sheldon hasn’t appeared since he is in California, but it has been disappointing not seeing him for the holiday episodes. It’s nice to know that Armitage is still open to appearing on the series and, in the meantime, is up to trying something new.

Fans can get a taste of Armitage’s rebrand with his appearance on Ghosts, which is streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription. Aside from his new movie, it’s unknown what else he will be working on, but it can be assumed it won’t be anything like his role as Sheldon Cooper. At the very least, Sheldon isn’t gone quite yet, and there’s a big possibility he could be making a return in the near future.