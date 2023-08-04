Secret Celebrity Renovation's Rob Mariano Previews Reunion With The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan And Max Thieriot Honoring The Man Who Inspired CBS' Fire Country
Max Thieriot and Phil Keoghan are joining Boston Rob on Secret Celebrity Renovation!
Secret Celebrity Renovation is returning in the 2023 TV season for the third round of episodes, and there should be just as many feel-good moments from famous faces this time around as in the previous two seasons. Rob Mariano – better known to Survivor and The Amazing Race fans as "Boston Rob" – is back as the home improvement contractor who helps the celebrities help those who are most important to them. Season 3 kicks off on August 4 with two back-to-back episodes on CBS, which will reunite Mariano with The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan and team up him with Fire Country star Max Thieriot.
Boston Rob Mariano, who was originally a guest on the show in Season 1, spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of Secret Celebrity Renovation's third season, and he opened up about working with the two celebs!
Boston Rob was a familiar face on CBS even before he joined Secret Celebrity Renovation as a contractor for Season 2, as he is a Survivor legend after several seasons of that show and appeared in two seasons of The Amazing Race. Fans can see him reunite with Phil Keoghan on a very different show with the Season 3 premiere. When I spoke with Mariano about what's in store, he previewed what it was like to work with Keoghan and who the Amazing Race host wanted to help:
Plenty of people get their hands dirty on The Amazing Race, but Secret Celebrity Renovation is the show that will get Phil Keoghan in action instead of hosting. Boston Rob only had praise for the television personality, as Season 3 gave them the opportunity to join forces in a way that they never could when he was competing on Keoghan's show. Mariano went on to describe what the Amazing Race icon wanted to do with his chance to help somebody:
Not only did Phil Keoghan go back to his roots in Antigua with the resources of Secret Celebrity Renovation, but the team will renovate a hospice for a volunteer. Talk about a feel-good way to start a season! As any fans who watched earlier episodes on CBS or streamed via Paramount+ subscription know, this show has a knack for tugging on the heartstrings. Boston Rob Mariano went on to share that he and Keoghan have "hung out a few times" since working the renovation, including playing tennis and working out.
The second episode of the back-to-back premiere event moves on from a CBS reality host to a CBS scripted star, with Max Thieriot – formerly of SEAL Team before moving on to star in and executive produce Fire Country – choosing his own friend to help with Secret Celebrity Renovation. According to Rob Mariano, Thieriot decided to help the man who actually inspired the story of Fire Country. The contractor shared:
We can only hope that Max Thieriot's friend's life is far less dramatic than what the Fire Country characters go through, even if he is the inspiration for the show! Thieriot's episode of the home renovation show sounds quite different from Phil Keoghan's, but no less heartwarming. Mariano went on to share part of what stood out from the experience with the SEAL Team alum:
Fortunately, you don't have too much longer to wait to see how Phil Keoghan and Max Thieriot went the extra mile to help those important to them, with the assistance of Rob Mariano, interior designer Sabrina Soto, and host Nischelle Turner. The two-episode premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation will begin on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Following the double dose of renovation on premiere night, one new episode will air per week in the 8 p.m. ET time slot on Fridays.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
