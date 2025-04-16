Joanna Gaines Has A New Show That I Think Fixer Upper Fans Will Be Excited About

Joanna Gaines has a new show, and unlike her cooking series, this series will take her back to her Fixer Upper roots, hopefully without some of the chaos attached. The project, slated for the Magnolia network and those with a Max subscription, will dive into home renovation on a smaller scale with Mini Reni.

Starting May 19th and running every Wednesday to July 9th, Deadline reported Mini Reni is on its way to fans of the Gaines family and their projects. Here's what to expect from the renovation series premiering seven years after the final episode of Fixer Upper.

What Is Mini Reni About?

Mini Reni taps into the appeal of renovation shows like Fixer Upper, but differs by emphasizing smaller-scale remodels. Rather than tackle the tremendous redesign of a whole home, Joanna Gaines will zero in on one or two spaces and focus on making that small part of the home look as great as possible.

She might've gotten buff and in shape to tackle massive projects, the focus this time is on the smaller things. For those still missing Fixer Upper all these years later, this should scratch that itch.

Why Joanna Gaines Latest Show Feels So Appealing To This Fixer Upper Fan

I used to love watching Fixer Upper and still enjoy throwing on new and upcoming HGTV shows to see people turn underwhelming houses into something amazing. Eventually, though, I'm forced to confront the reality that I'm never going to be someone with all that's required to renovate an entire house, and that kills the fun out of watching for me just a bit.

What I am capable of is redesigning a single room and/or working on a smaller-scaled home renovation project. In fact, I've put forth the effort with quite a few of those in the last decade, which is why Mini Reni is a pretty appealing idea. Maybe this will inspire me to make some big changes to my current living space, or I'll just enjoy a new series and continue to dream that I'll be a home renovator whilst doing none of the work to do so.

As for what kinds of designs I'd like to see the show tackle, I would love to see Mini Reni take on a child's bedroom or a balcony space. I'm in desperate need of more innovation for both, and would welcome an episode that gives me some fresh ideas to redesign those spaces and make them feel even more welcoming. I haven't even seen the show yet, and I'm already looking outside thinking about how I can switch things up!

As mentioned, be sure to tune into Magnolia or Max for the premiere of Mini Reni, which begins on May 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see Joanna Gaines back at it with her classic design style, and see if she's still praising the use of shiplap walls.