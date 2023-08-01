Seth Rogen Added This Hilarious Joke To Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles At The Last Minute, And Vanilla Ice Is Involved
It’s the green machine, and they’re gonna rock the town without being seen… again!
When it comes to movie-making magic, sometimes the best ideas come at the eleventh hour. And that's precisely what happened with the latest installment in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, Mutant Mayhem, which was written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Jeff Rowe. In an exclusive interview with CinemaBlend, Rowe, who is the movie's director too, revealed how a late-night text from none other than Seth Rogen led to a side-splitting, last-minute addition to the film that involves the iconic Vanilla Ice song "Ninja Rap."
When asked about the genesis of this hilarious Turtles easter-egg, Rowe couldn’t help but chuckle as he confessed to Cinemablend, in the interview above, that it was a late addition to the movie. According to the director, the filmmakers had a different song in mind, but it wasn’t working. He told us:
The filmmaker explained how the creative team was racking their brains trying to figure out the perfect tune to complement the scene. That's when the Pineapple Express star, who is also a producer on the movie and lends his voice to the Turtle's iconic warthog baddy, Bebop, came to the rescue with an out-of-the-blue, but perfect, suggestion. Jeff Rowe continued:
The "Ninja Rap" is undoubtedly a nostalgic gem for franchise fans. Originally featured over 30 years ago in the 1991 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, the song became a cultural phenomenon, an underground favorite for the Insane Clown Posse fandom–who knew!?--and, arguably, the '90s rapper’s legacy. It's catchy beats and cheesy lyrics have since remained an integral part of the Turtle fandom, even being referenced by Michelangelo in “Follow the Leader,” an episode of one of the best TMNT animated series, the 2012-2017 Nickelodeon-produced iteration. Now, with Mutant Mayhem, the "Ninja Rap" returns in all its glory. And honestly, I’ve never been more ready to see a “turtle get down” once again.
Get ready because Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is ‘ninja-flipping’ onto the schedule of 2023 movie releases on August 2, 2023! Early reviews of Mutant Mayhem from critics are pouring in, and they love it. Many say the flick strikes a perfect balance, capturing the nostalgia of the beloved '80s franchise while offering a fresh and exciting new take.
As fans eagerly await the triumphant return of their beloved shelled heroes, they should brace themselves for a nostalgia-filled treat, all thanks to the undeniably devoted Turtles fan, Seth Rogen (who, by the way, is so dedicated to the fandom that it even got him injured). Get ready to groove to the iconic "Ninja Rap," as it promises to infuse extra fun for Turtle enthusiasts of all ages. Cowabunga, dudes!
