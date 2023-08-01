Seth Rogen Added This Hilarious Joke To Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles At The Last Minute, And Vanilla Ice Is Involved

When it comes to movie-making magic, sometimes the best ideas come at the eleventh hour. And that's precisely what happened with the latest installment in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, Mutant Mayhem , which was written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Jeff Rowe . In an exclusive interview with CinemaBlend, Rowe, who is the movie's director too, revealed how a late-night text from none other than Seth Rogen led to a side-splitting, last-minute addition to the film that involves the iconic Vanilla Ice song "Ninja Rap. "

When asked about the genesis of this hilarious Turtles easter-egg, Rowe couldn’t help but chuckle as he confessed to Cinemablend, in the interview above, that it was a late addition to the movie. According to the director, the filmmakers had a different song in mind, but it wasn’t working. He told us:

That was an embarrassingly late-in-the-game decision. We were trying to find a joke to put there, we wanted a song on the radio, and we had picked some piece of like adult contemporary music from the 80s, and it just wasn’t right.

The filmmaker explained how the creative team was racking their brains trying to figure out the perfect tune to complement the scene. That's when the Pineapple Express star, who is also a producer on the movie and lends his voice to the Turtle's iconic warthog baddy, Bebop, came to the rescue with an out-of-the-blue, but perfect, suggestion. Jeff Rowe continued:

Then Seth texted me like late at night one night [Seth Rogen impression] 'We should put the Ninja Rap there!' And it was, like, perfect!

The "Ninja Rap" is undoubtedly a nostalgic gem for franchise fans. Originally featured over 30 years ago in the 1991 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, the song became a cultural phenomenon, an underground favorite for the Insane Clown Posse fandom–who knew!?--and, arguably, the '90s rapper’s legacy . It's catchy beats and cheesy lyrics have since remained an integral part of the Turtle fandom, even being referenced by Michelangelo in “Follow the Leader,” an episode of one of the best TMNT animated series , the 2012-2017 Nickelodeon-produced iteration. Now, with Mutant Mayhem, the "Ninja Rap" returns in all its glory. And honestly, I’ve never been more ready to see a “turtle get down” once again.

Get ready because Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is ‘ninja-flipping’ onto the schedule of 2023 movie releases on August 2, 2023! Early reviews of Mutant Mayhem from critics are pouring in, and they love it. Many say the flick strikes a perfect balance, capturing the nostalgia of the beloved '80s franchise while offering a fresh and exciting new take.