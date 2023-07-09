Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’s Seth Rogen Recalls Dangerous Karate Accidents He Had As A Kid Due To His Love Of The Franchise

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has left an indelible mark on pop culture since its inception, inspiring generations of fans with its pizza-loving, crime-fighting reptilian heroes. For actor and comedian Seth Rogen , the Turtles had such a profound impact on his childhood that it led to some perilous adventures in real life. As he gears up for the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem , which he co-wrote, the Knocked Up star fondly reflected on the karate mishaps that occurred due to his obsession with the iconic characters.

In an exclusive career-spanning interview with Empire , Seth Rogen and his writing partner Evan Goldberg opened up about their childhood love for the Heroes In A Half Shell. The Green Hornet performer fondly shared some of his cherished memories and the mishaps that unfolded during their karate training. The This Is the End actor revealed that their mutual adoration for the Ninja Turtles led them to delve into martial arts together, saying:

Part of the reason I did karate was because of the Ninja Turtles. Me and Evan both did karate together. My dad got me nunchucks that I cracked my head open with, because I was obsessed with the Ninja Turtles, and Michelangelo specifically.

It comes as no surprise that Rogen, known for his comedic talent, gravitated toward the turtle known for his humor. Evan Goldberg, Rogen's longtime friend and writing partner, also shared an amusing incident involving his Superbad co-writer’s nunchuck skills and an unfortunate encounter with a chandelier. Goldberg recalled:

Seth had just got these nunchucks. He was like, ‘Yo, check this out, I want to show you this awesome move!’ and just immediately shattered a huge chandelier from his parent’s house into a billion pieces. It took us, like, five hours to clean.

Look, not everyone can be an accomplished “chucker” like Mikey. And, according to the Pineapple Express star, the only thing he accomplished imitating his favorite turtle was destroying his family's lamp. Rogen hilariously continued:

It was instantaneous. It was as though what I was trying to show him was my ability to destroy a lamp.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been on our radar for quite some time, but only recently have we been treated to substantial details about the highly anticipated animated film. The moment fans have been waiting for arrived with the release of the first trailer , and it offered a glimpse of what promises to be a delightful movie, which was obviously crafted by someone who has a deep love for the Turtle brothers.

The distinctive tone often associated with the TMNT franchise is on full display, but what truly stands out is the presence of the Sausage Party duo’s creative influence. Interestingly, there are also noticeable similarities to another beloved animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Here’s hoping the new outing of everyone's favorite reptile crime fighters is as big a hit at the box office as Miles Morales .