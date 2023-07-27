Critics Have Seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, And They Seem To Agree On Seth Rogan’s Animated Action-Comedy
The turtles are back!
The story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — the four turtles with Italian Renaissance artists’ names who became heroes in a half-shell thanks to radioactive sewer ooze — is one that’s been told in several TMNT TV shows and movies over the years. However, it’s never before been told by “permanent teenager” Seth Rogan. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set to hit theaters on August 2, but critics have already had a chance to see the film, and they seem all-in for this origin story.
In the latest movie, the four anthropomorphic reptilian brothers set out on a quest to be accepted as normal teenagers in New York City after years of being sheltered from the human world. In addition to the four youngsters who voice the titular characters, the cast includes Jackie Chan, Paul Rudd, John Cena, Post Malone, Ayo Edebiri as April, and more.
Matt Maytum of GamesRadar rates the movie 4 stars out of 5, saying there are plenty of references for those who grew up watching the Ninja Turtles, but as any good origin story should, you still feel like you’re meeting the characters for the first time. Mutant Mayhem is the most enjoyable outing for the bunch since their heyday in the ‘90s, in the critic’s opinion, as he writes:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable calls Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem a chaotic coming-of-age comedy that pays tribute to the turtles’ roots while carving out fresh fun with new characters. The animation style brings a texture and personality to the film, Puchko says, and fans of TMNT should eat this movie up like the turtles do pizza. The critic continues:
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence agrees that the animation is one thing about this movie to be praised, along with a “dynamic” score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The critic also takes note of the chemistry between the four leads — Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon — who are given plenty of time to play off of each other. Miller writes:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo says just when you think Mutant Mayhem can’t get any better, it does, with surprising and satisfying story choices that prove Seth Rogan and director Jeff Rowe’s confidence that the audience will embrace a few new ideas. The critic recalls smiling so wide for so long that his face muscles got tired:
Peter Debruge of Variety calls the film a blast at times and exhausting at others. The movie — which he and others say gives Spider-Verse vibes with its creative animation — works best when it’s “unapologetically weird,” but Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg’s teenage “shtick” is neither relatable nor original. Debruge continues:
The critics seem pumped for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the latest of several big 2023 summer releases. If this is a family-friendly option you’ve got your eye on, you and the kids can hit the theater starting Wednesday, August 2. Be sure to also check out our 2023 movie release calendar to see what other films are hitting the big screen soon.
