Shifting Gears Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell Shared The Latest Update On Season 3 Renewal (And His Funny Tradition Tied To It)

Shifting Gears is closing out Season 2, and there's still no word on whether Season 3 will be a part of the 2026 TV schedule later this year. I hoped star Daryl "Chill" Mitchell would have an answers when I had a chance to speak to him for CinemaBlend, and he was able to offer some limited insight by sharing a funny tradition he has.

Mitchell, who plays Stitch in the ABC sitcom, explained during our interview that I shouldn't be asking him whether Shifting Gears will return for Season 3. Not because it was forbidden to ask, but rather, because he has a recurring prank tied to the show's renewal:

Let me tell you, I'm the worst when it comes to this, because every wrap party, I always announce we got picked up when we didn't get picked up…I did it again this year. I was like, ‘The streets get everything first. The word on the street, we got picked up for season 3. ’ Everybody’s like, ‘All right!’ I ain't heard nothing. I do that every season, so I ain't gonna stop doing it.

Fortunately, Mitchell wasn't going to keep the bit going with me, and admitted that he doesn't actually know if Shifting Gears will return for Season 3. Those wanting to know if they'll still be able to watch it this fall on ABC or with a Hulu subscription will have to wait for the answer a little longer.

The verdict is out on whether Shifting Gears renewal is a surefire thing or not, as the ABC series was on the bubble ahead of Season 2. The show introduced a lot of celebrity guest stars and even Matt Parker's son, Sam, in Season 2, but is that enough to get a new season? Daryl Mitchell seems to think so, and he's keeping the tradition going as a good luck charm of sorts:

Now, officially, have I heard anything? No, but you know what? It worked out good for me two times. After the pilot, I even told my agents, ‘This is a show.’ I know when there is a show. We got picked up, and then that Season 2, I said, ‘We're getting picked up for Season 3.’ Everybody's like, ‘All right!’ I turned the music off and everything. So now they know that's my running joke.

As someone who is a big believer in tradition and is superstitious, I would want Daryl Mitchell to continue doing that at wrap parties, no matter how dire the situation may actually be. After all, it's gotten Shifting Gears this far, and don't we want to see how things work out for Riley and her new boyfriend, or if Matt and Eve ever find their way back together?

While ABC hasn't made a firm decision on Shifting Gears as of yet, it is worth noting that the last time Tim Allen had a sitcom canceled on the network, it was ultimately saved by Fox and continued to run there. So, if the news does come home that the series no longer has a home at the House of Mouse, then perhaps there's a chance we'll see it end up elsewhere.

At the same time, perhaps it's disingenuous to assume Last Man Standing and Shifting Gears could get the same treatment. LMS was headed into Season 7 when it was canceled, so it was pretty well-established. Networks may not be as quick to jump on a show that only has two seasons, and as previously mentioned, had trouble finding eyes.

Tune in for Shifting Gears Season 2 finale on ABC on Wednesday, February 4th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The finale will allegedly see Matt hop back out on the dating scene, and for Riley and Gabe to have an uncomfortable moment. It should be a big night for both characters that fans don't want to miss!