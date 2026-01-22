Shifting Gears' Riley Took A Major Step Forward With Andy, But I Feel This Relationship Is Doomed To Fail

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Shifting Gears episode "Toys." Stream the episode with a Hulu subscription, and read at your own risk!

Shifting Gears is back in the 2026 TV schedule, and while last year ended with a big romance ending between Matt and Eve, Riley is now getting into a serious relationship. After a couple of previous appearances, it looks like Andy is here for at least a little while longer, as she took a big step forward in her relationship with him.

Toward the episode's end, Riley introduced Andy to her children, Carter and Georgia. Though the children already knew they were dating from peeping the Ring camera footage of them making out in the driveway, it was a big step. As cool as it was, it's a shame that I feel I already know why this relationship won't work out.

Riley Thought Matt Was Trying To Sabotage Her Relationship With Andy

After Matt caught Riley and Andy making out in the driveway, the latter stopped by the auto shop to drop off a BBQ dry rub as a gift. The gesture prompted Matt to invite Andy to the house to watch the NFC Championship, which just so happens to be taking place this weekend in real life. (Great timing, Shifting Gears.)

Once Andy arrived, Riley couldn't help but feel like her father was intentionally trying to sabotage her relationship. He seemed very interested in Andy, and warmed up to him even more than Gabe and Stitch, who were also there. My hope of Gabe confessing his love to Riley hasn't happened yet, but I don't think he has to worry about Andy for long.

I Think Riley Will Realize She's Dating Someone Just Like Her Dad And End Things

Riley tried to call out Matt for "sabotaging her relationship," but he insisted he wasn't. I believe him, and instead think she'll have a sad realization as she continues to date Andy. Her boyfriend gets along with her father because they have a lot in common, which could be interpreted as Riley is dating someone who is just like Matt.

More On Shifting Gears I Just Started Watching Shifting Gears And There’s One Aspect Of Tim Allen's Character The Show Got Just Right

Riley wanted more stability than her ex-husband Jimmy could offer, but I'm not sure she's going to enjoy realizing Andy is just like her dad. It wasn't that long ago that she was trying to move out of her father's house because she felt she wasn't in control of her own life while living under his influence.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

None of this is Andy's fault, of course, but that's often a reality in relationships that don't work out. Plus, I think the show has put in too much work on building the storyline between Riley and Gabe to have them suddenly go their separate ways, so I imagine Jesse Williams' time on the ABC sitcom is limited.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Watching Shifting Gears on streaming is just as simple as having a subscription to Hulu. Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like What We Do in the Shadows, Tell Me Lies, The Bear, and Only Murders In The Building. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Catch new episodes of Shifting Gears on ABC on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm really loving Season 2 thus far, especially with the surprise references to The White Lotus and other popular shows.