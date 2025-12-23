Tim Allen Just Wrapped On Shifting Gears Season 2, And He Explained Why He Feels 'Blessed'

Tim Allen’s TV comeback is continuing with the second season of Shifting Gears, which returns in January on the 2026 TV schedule. While the show is in the midst of its winter hiatus, the leading man wrapped filming on Season 2 of the ABC sitcom, and he explained why he feels blessed.

Why Tim Allen Is Feeling Blessed

Just before the holidays, Allen took to X to post a photo of him standing beside a Shifting Gears poster, revealing that he has officially wrapped filming on Season 2. In a short but sweet message, the Home Improvement star also shared just how grateful he is for his colleagues, the fans, and getting to do a live show:

Wrapped second season. Love this crew, staff and fellow actors. Blessed to be doing a live audience show. pic.twitter.com/Btp356uq4rDecember 22, 2025

Many sitcom actors have raved about performing in front of a live audience, with the format allowing them to see in real time if a joke lands or not. Not only that, but the fans have been keeping Shifting Gears on air by tuning in, and with Christmas right around the corner, it seems like Allen is really reflecting on the success. But will the fans' support enough for a third season?

What Does This Mean For Season 3?

While Season 2 has wrapped filming, Season 3 has not yet been announced, and it’s unknown if or when that announcement will be coming. Home Improvement and Last Man Standing are proof of Allen's success when it comes to television sitcoms, but Shifting Gears is still in its early days. Before getting renewed for Season 2 earlier this year, it seemed like the show would get canceled due to a decline in viewership following the premiere, which brought in a same-day audience of 6.1 million viewers.

By the Season 1 finale, viewership had gone down by nearly half, bringing in just 3.8 million viewers. Luckily, the show ended up getting renewed, but it might be too early to predict if Season 3 will happen. According to Variety, the series overall in 2025 reached more 10 million total viewers in Live+35 totals (including linear and streaming), per Nielsen. The series also has a 2.16 rating on linear and streaming for adults 18-49 in the same Live+35 data.

It might be a little too early for ABC to make a decision, but there are only a handful of episodes left in Season 2, so time is running out. The fall finale on December 10 was the eighth out of thirteen total episodes for the 2025-2026 TV season. For now, fans can rest assured that Tim Allen treasures his experience on the sitcom so far, and just hope that he'll return for a third round opposite Kat Dennings. You can also stream all episodes of Shifting Gears with a Hulu subscription.