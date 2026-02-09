‘I’m Ready To Address It.’ Sherri Shepherd Doesn’t Hold Back Thoughts On Her Show’s Cancellation

Earlier this month, the news came down that Sherri Shepherd’s talk show had been canceled after four seasons. As it currently stands, the show is set to conclude later this year amid the 2026 TV schedule. Last week, Shepherd briefly acknowledged the situation via an Instagram post shared last week in which she thanked fans for their support. The host of Sherri has since, however, addressed the situation on air. With that, Shepherd didn’t hold back her thanks as well as her desire not to give up hope so quickly.

Shepherd – who revealed in that previously mentioned IG post that she was battling COVID – returned to the airwaves for a Sherri taping that was broadcast on Monday, February 9. Eventually, the media personality took some time to discuss the cancellation, and that entire monologue was later posted to YouTube. Shepherd began by discussing the “hard morning” she and her colleagues were having before stating the obvious. Additionally, she also made a bittersweet quip regarding healthcare:

This is a hard morning for all of us here at Sherri, and I know that you have seen the news and I’m ready to address it. Our show has not been renewed for another season. I want to say to y’all, everybody, y’all try not to faint or fall out because health care is expensive and none of us have it anymore.

Sherri Shepherd also revealed that she’d taken some time to reflect amid the big development. As she explained, what comes to mind for her is the “outpouring of love” from her various fans, and she shouted out everyone from “the audience to everybody on social media, to people who stopped me in the store and still talk to [her] despite me not having a wig on”. In short, the Dish Nation alum had a considerable amount of gratitude to share for those who’ve supported her. She also added some more sweet sentiments:

I want to thank you for laughing and crying with us. Thank you for supporting my unhealthy obsession with Lenny Kravitz. But I gotta tell you, when I first started, the show was built on one thing, and what I wanted it built on was joy. The intention of this show was always my prayer for you to leave happier than when you came. And you know this, I’ve talked about this. It has been my dream to have a talk show, and I’m so grateful I got the chance to do it for four seasons.

After the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show in 2022, Sherri was greenlit as a replacement. Shepherd – who received advice from Oprah Winfrey and more ahead of her show’s debut – emphasized early on that she wanted to approach the show in a way that wasn’t “mean.” That principle falls in line with the host’s statements about wanting to bring joy to viewers. While Shepherd shared measured thoughts on her show’s demise, she also declared that she wasn’t too keen on letting that joy fade without doing something about it:

I want to be clear, I’m not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet. I’m not We’re going to be airing episodes all through the fall, and we’re going to continue to fight to keep the show alive in some way, shape or form. If anybody knows me, they know I’m a fighter. I am a fighter. Now, I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, but I promise I will continue to spread joy.

Debmar-Mercury attributed Sherri’s cancellation to the change in the daytime TV landscape and emphasized that the move did not reflect the strength of the show itself. It was also said that execs were looking into other ways to utilize Shepherd’s program on alternative platforms. As of this writing, there hasn’t been any further information regarding potential plans for the series, but Shepherd’s comments also reflect the notion of it continuing in some fashion.

The cancellation of Shepherd’s show also coincided with the announcement of The Kelly Clarkson Show’s end after seven seasons. In that situation, it was Clarkson who reportedly made the decision to step away from the program, and she’s reportedly “excited” to have the flexibility to devote more time to her children and other professional endeavors. Years ago, upon Sherri’s premiere, Clarkson shared positive thoughts about having it along with The Jennifer Hudson Show as fellow daytime offerings.

Clarkson’s show will air out its final episodes at the end of the year like Sherri. During her address, Shepherd addressed the final tapings, as she humorously asked that upcoming guests not do anything wild to show “solidarity.” She also joked that she’d keep an eye on her production manager, Norman Baker, and friend and fellow actress, Kim Whitley, so that they don’t take things from the set. All in all, Shepherd seems prepared for what’s to come but also isn’t giving up hope that her show can still carry on in some way.