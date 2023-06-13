Shooting Stars’ Khalil Everage Discusses How His Approach To Cobra Kai Compares To The Basketball Movie

Cobra Kai delivers all of the high-flying, martial arts action that fans have come to expect from the Karate Kid franchise. Because of that, the hit Netflix dramedy’s cast must do a significant amount of training in order to perform those impressive feats. Among those who’s put in work is Khalil Everage, who’s played the role of Chris since the second season. He’s become quite adept at pulling off fight sequences but, just recently, he experienced a change of pace when he starred in coming-of-age movie Shooting Stars. So how exactly did his preparation for the basketball movie compare to what he does for the TV show?

I had the pleasure of speaking with Khalil Everage and his co-stars Scott Henderson and Avery Wills Jr. during the press junket for Shooting Stars. In the movie, Everage takes on the role of real-life St. Vincent–St. Mary alum Sian Cotton, who played alongside LeBron James and the rest of the school’s “Fab Five.” Considering how much he does in the film from a physical standpoint, I couldn’t help but ask how the experience compared to what he does on his widely popular TV series. Basketball and karate are of course very different sports, though Everage can see commonalities in the way he approaches them:

I think my work ethic, I have a great work ethic. Like, you know, I'm not a guy that ever gives up being competitive. So just like [on] Cobra Kai, we all are trying to get better. All of my cast members from Cobra Kai, we're very passionate about making sure that this shit look raw. … So I feel the same [with Shooting Stars]. We’re competitors.

Those who’ve seen the high school basketball movie surely know that the main cast gave it their all when it came to doing the work on the court. Khalil Everage himself had to be particularly physical in order to emulate the style of play that Sian Cotton possessed. Keeping Everage and his co-stars’ performances (and off-camera dynamic) in mind, I think it’s fair to say that they’re all competitors.

And as the young actor mentioned, that same thing is true of the same thing is true of the Cobra Kai cast. I honestly can’t help but feel like you have to be at least a little competitive when working on that show. That’s not just because of the physical work required but due to the fact that the characters themselves can be cutthroat at times. Though at the end of the day, based on the quotes above, the Netflix stars know that they’re all working towards a common goal – to make a truly funny, emotional and kickass TV show!

They’ve certainly succeeded, and that’s why fans are so excited to see how Cobra Kai Season 6 will close out the series. At the end of Season 5 , senseis Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence succeeded in ending the madness of wild kung-fu master Terry Silver. However, the always elusive (and popular) John Kreese escaped from prison and may be looking for a bit of revenge on the two former rivals for letting him rot behind bars. There are certainly plenty of questions that need to be answered , and the suspense is getting to me.

Khalil Everage’s Chris has switched dojos more than a few times during the series and is currently training under Miyagi-Do Karate. I’d expect the teen to remain there and eventually compete in the Sekai Taikai international with his friends. Should that be the case, expect Everage to bring as much of his A-game to any potential fight sequences as he did for Shooting Stars.