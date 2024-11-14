Shrinking’s Jason Segel Told Me The Hilarious Story Behind His Iconic Canoe Scene With Harrison Ford
When the opportunity to canoe with Harrison Ford presents itself, you take it.
Spoilers for Shrinking Season 2, Episode 6 are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the comedy with an Apple TV+ subscription and then catch new episodes every Wednesday.
We’re deep into the second season of Shrinking, and with each episode, I still find myself shocked by the things they get Harrison Ford to do. From singing in the car to accidentally getting high, there have been some truly remarkable moments. However, his most recent jaw-dropping situation is my favorite so far, as he spent a good part of Season 2, Episode 6 in a canoe with Jason Segel. So, when I had the chance to interview the Jimmy actor about his show on the 2024 TV schedule, I had to ask for the story behind this hilarious moment.
During the Shrinking cast’s Season 2 junket, I took a moment to ask Jason Segel about this funny canoe scene he shared with Harrison Ford. Notably, the How I Met Your Mother actor isn’t just the star of this Apple TV+ series, he’s also a co-creator, executive producer and writer. So, when the canoe scene was presented to him, he wasn’t sure how to feel about it at first:
Watching Paul literally rock the boat to scare Jimmy, Jimmy throwing around fishing facts and embarrassing Paul and the two generally bickering was outstanding. Plus, the scene served as an important dramatic moment too, as the therapists convinced Sean’s dad – who they canoed to go see while he was fishing – to reconnect with his son.
Overall, this storyline was another marvelous example of Shrinking’s ability to balance a serious point with funny moments, and it serves as another reason reason why Harrison Ford should do more comedy.
Truly it was a masterclass, and I think it will go down as one of this season’s funniest scenes. What makes it even better is it was a highlight for Jason Segel too. Continuing his story, The Muppets star told me what he was thinking about as he filmed this silly situation with the Star Wars actor:
It seemed to me that Segel was still in awe over the fact that this scene is committed to film, and I can’t blame him. I was so surprised to see Jimmy and Paul canoeing this season. However, silly instances like this are a big reason why Shrinking is one of Apple TV+’s best shows.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To go back and watch this hilarious canoe moment between Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, you can stream Shrinking on Apple TV+. Then, make sure to tune back in on Wednesdays to see what other wild situations these therapists find themselves in as Season 2 continues.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.