Shrinking’s Jason Segel Told Me The Hilarious Story Behind His Iconic Canoe Scene With Harrison Ford

Spoilers for Shrinking Season 2 , Episode 6 are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the comedy with an Apple TV+ subscription and then catch new episodes every Wednesday.

We’re deep into the second season of Shrinking, and with each episode, I still find myself shocked by the things they get Harrison Ford to do. From singing in the car to accidentally getting high, there have been some truly remarkable moments. However, his most recent jaw-dropping situation is my favorite so far, as he spent a good part of Season 2, Episode 6 in a canoe with Jason Segel. So, when I had the chance to interview the Jimmy actor about his show on the 2024 TV schedule , I had to ask for the story behind this hilarious moment.

During the Shrinking cast’s Season 2 junket, I took a moment to ask Jason Segel about this funny canoe scene he shared with Harrison Ford. Notably, the How I Met Your Mother actor isn’t just the star of this Apple TV+ series, he’s also a co-creator, executive producer and writer. So, when the canoe scene was presented to him, he wasn’t sure how to feel about it at first:

We have a real Venn Diagram of people who, you know, a system of checks and balances about the show. And I generally, surprisingly, fall on the ‘that's too broad’ side of things. I'm that check and balance. And when they came to me and said, ‘OK, just trust us. But this one you guys are gonna be in a canoe.’ I was like, ‘Oh God, guys.’ And then I saw it and we did it, and I was like, ‘Oh, it's so funny.’

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Watching Paul literally rock the boat to scare Jimmy, Jimmy throwing around fishing facts and embarrassing Paul and the two generally bickering was outstanding. Plus, the scene served as an important dramatic moment too, as the therapists convinced Sean’s dad – who they canoed to go see while he was fishing – to reconnect with his son.

Overall, this storyline was another marvelous example of Shrinking’s ability to balance a serious point with funny moments, and it serves as another reason reason why Harrison Ford should do more comedy .

Truly it was a masterclass, and I think it will go down as one of this season’s funniest scenes. What makes it even better is it was a highlight for Jason Segel too. Continuing his story, The Muppets star told me what he was thinking about as he filmed this silly situation with the Star Wars actor:

Me in the canoe with Harrison is like, one of the best days of my life. It really is. I feel like a lucky guy. I know that there's like, other stuff to say about the show, about how funny it is. But I think that what I take away most is, like, ‘How lucky. I'm in a canoe with Harrison Ford making comedy.’ Wild, right?

It seemed to me that Segel was still in awe over the fact that this scene is committed to film, and I can’t blame him. I was so surprised to see Jimmy and Paul canoeing this season. However, silly instances like this are a big reason why Shrinking is one of Apple TV+’s best shows .

To go back and watch this hilarious canoe moment between Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, you can stream Shrinking on Apple TV+. Then, make sure to tune back in on Wednesdays to see what other wild situations these therapists find themselves in as Season 2 continues.