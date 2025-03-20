I'm Gonna Say It One More Time, Louder For Those In The Back: Rachel Zegler's Snow White Method Dressing Has Been On Point
These looks are seriously magical.
Method dressing has become a common practice in recent years, and it’s always thrilling when we see a performer really go for it with their on-theme looks. From Margot Robbie’s Barbiecore moments that took over 2023 to Zendaya’s sci-fi-inspired Dune: Part Two fits and Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice looks last year, these women have emerged as queens of method dressing. Most recently, Rachel Zegler has been making her mark on the trend during her Snow White press tour, and her latest look 1,000% proves that her method dressing has been on point.
Ahead of Snow White’s March 21 premiere on the 2025 movie schedule, Rachel Zegler has been traveling the world to promote it and rocking on-theme look after on-theme look. During her time in LA, she dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about the film and perform. Obviously, she came method-dressed to impress, take a look:
For context, the West Side Story star wore two looks during the appearance, and this particular number was shown off while she sang “Waiting on a Wish.”
According to Zegler’s stylist, Sarah Slutsky Tooley’s Instagram, the dress is by Richard Quinn, and it truly is giving Snow White. The red garment reminds me of the cape the princess wears, while the white fabric in the middle with the big white bow compliments it perfectly. Plus, the red bow in her hair is giving big princess energy.
Rounding out the look, the actress and her stylist paired the lovely red and white dress with black pumps by Betsey Johnson and jewelry by FoundRae and Melissa Kaye. She also had a simple glam makeup look and her hair was perfectly pulled back with a red bow. I think Snow White would be proud!
Now, while the image shows off the fit brilliantly, take another look at the fashion moment in action:
Of course, Rachel Zegler has been killing the method dressing game this press tour.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
She proved she was the fairest of them all while performing in a white gown that had serious Snow White energy, and it was complimented perfectly by a red apple purse. She also met a bunch of kids dressed as Snow White while wearing a pink dress that was practically perfect for a princess. Not to mention, I was obsessed with her white gown which featured a red heart with a dagger through it, which was worn during a performance in Japan.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
While the live-action Snow White will be in theaters this week, you can check out the OG animated film as well as Disney's entire catalog of princess movies with a Disney+ subscription. Plans start a $9.99 a month with the ad-supported tier. Ad-free plans are $15.99 per month or you can save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
Honestly, these immaculate and on-theme looks have me even more excited to see the film and the actress's outfits in it. If she looks like a princess in real life, I think we’re in for a real treat when we get to see her as a literal princess in Snow White (which has gotten good reviews, by the way).
So, like the strong feelings people have about Snow White, I have strong feelings about this, as Rachel Zegler has proven she’s more than just a princess of method dressing, she’s a queen.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Fan Casting Netflix’s Cujo Remake With Stephen King Veteran Actors
Amidst Concerning Rumors And Budget Questions, Christian Bale's New Movie Just Got Pushed Back 6 Months