Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Colleen O'Shaughnessey Reacts To Fans Adding Her To The Movie Poster After She Was Shut Out

Sega’s iconic mascot has finally made his return to the big screen in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (one of the year’s biggest new movie releases). The lovable blue hero is once again doing battle with the hilariously maniacal Dr. Robotnik, played by the returning Jim Carrey . However, there are a few new players joining the fray this time around, with one of the biggest being Sonic’s beloved ally, Tails. The friendly character is voiced by veteran actress Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who many fans stood up for when her name was initially shut out of the film’s main poster . Months later, O’Shaughnessey is sharing her reaction to fans getting her name added.

The fact that Colleen O'Shaughnessey’s name was not originally listed alongside those of Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and others was honestly surprising. The general consensus among commentators seemed to be that the studio had opted not to include her as her name may not have been as recognizable as her colleagues’. CinemaBlend’s own Law Sharma got the opportunity to catch up with O'Shaughnessey at the red carpet premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, where he asked her about the fan campaign to get her name on the poster. And it sounds like it was a pretty overwhelming experience for the star:

That was crazy pants! I mean, but so amazing. Thank you to the fans! I never expected that, you know? I'm not Jim Carrey, and that’s OK! I don’t need to be, and I did not expect it at all. And that they did it at all, it was just wonderful. My mom wants like 17.)

Over the years, there have been numerous occasions in which fans have banded together for a single cause, and this is definitely a positive one. The voice-acting veteran, who has a plethora of credits under her belt, more than deserves the recognition. On a side note, it’s also so sweet to hear that her mom is stock-piling posters with her daughter’s name on them.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey has served as the voice of Miles “Tails” Powers for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise since 2014. When it comes to the film series, she lent her pipes to the character during the end of the 2020 Sonic film . The brief scene saw the young fox arrive on Earth with the intention of finding the blue hedgehog. At the time, it was unclear as to whether she’d reprise the role in the sequel but, in December 2021, she was formally confirmed to be playing Tails in the movie.

So far, the sequel has received mostly positive reviews and, in early critic reactions to Sonic 2 , many singled out the addition of Tails as one of the major highlights. In his own glowing review of the Sega movie , CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes even stated that Colleen O’Shaughnessey plays the character “with great style and warmth.” Between the poster campaign and the positive reactions, O’Shaughnessey is absolutely feeling the love, and that’ll likely continue to be the case as she continues her work with the upcoming third installment.