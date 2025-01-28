Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Is Already Confirmed, And Tails’ Voice Actress Has A Good Idea Of Where She Wants The Team To Travel To - And It Involves Gelato
Anyone up for a vacation?
Minor spoilers ahead for the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, including Sonic the Hedgehog 3!
When you think of some of the best video game movies out there, I'm sure one of the first that comes to mind are Sonic films, as they have all been well received and box office successes. Every film has delivered a new place for us to travel to, and now, Tails' voice actress Colleen O'Shaughnessey has an idea of where she wants the team to go next – and it involves gelato.
In celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 coming to digital, I had the chance to speak with the Sonic veteran about the already-announced Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and where she would like the team to go next. While at first O'Shaughnessey didn't know where from the games she'd like to see translated to films, the voice actress did have a particular country in mind, one that she always wanted to visit herself:
The voice actress stated that the country was on her "bucket list" and jokingly commented that Tails would eat all the pasta and make a "gelato machine" just for fun if they visited there. She wouldn't know what other gadgets to give Tails because he already has "so many cool ones" among his repertoire - but she did have one idea for herself:
Italy would be a fascinating and adventurous place for the Sonic the Hedgehog team to travel to. Throughout the three films, we have seen these characters go all over the map, from the streets of London in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to the literal ozone layers of Earth.
If Italy somehow became the next stop and we saw Sonic have a race around the Colosseum with his family, I would not be surprised. It may be time for Tom and Maddie to take their anthropomorphic animals on a European vacation.
Truthfully, with the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and plenty of new characters coming to the movies – such as the introduction of Amy Rose in the first post-credit scene, and Shadow surviving the Eclipse Cannon blast at the very end of the film – moving the story to a different location would be fun.
I'm down for anything as long as it keeps the heart of the franchise, and if that means I can see Tails create a gelato machine, then we can go off to Italy. Now, if March 19, 2027 could get here sooner, that would be lovely. Oh great, now I want gelato—time to book a trip.
