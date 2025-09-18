Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner About Where They’d Like The Series End, And He Gave Me A Surprisingly Specific Answer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds recently wrapped up Season 3, meaning we're one step closer to the end of the series. Season 5 is going to be abbreviated, but the showrunners have noted it has enough episodes to bring it up against The Original Series. We know that we're going to see Kirk in control of the Enterprise, but what specifically exactly are we going to see?

CinemaBlend spoke to Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman about the Season 3 finale and the future of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. I attempted to get some clarity from the showrunners on where the show will end exactly, and was able to squeeze some details out about the upcoming Trek seasons and the final act.

(Image credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

Akiva Goldsman Shares His Ideal Ending Point For Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Akiva Goldsman told CinemaBlend ahead of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 that the goal was to end the series right up to the original Star Trek. That said, that could mean a lot of things. For example, the series could end with Pike's accident, which occurs long after Kirk took command, or on some other date. I asked Goldsman for any type of specifics he could give, and he shared where he's thinking the show ends:

So I think that what we are leading to is Kirk's first day on the job. The truth is that it isn't really in TOS. It's the TOS era, it is Captain Kirk, Kirk's Enterprise, but how that got to, let's call it the Enterprise of ‘Where No Man Has Gone Before,’ just because I'm gonna just sort of go in that version of continuity. Not ‘Man Trap.’

Understandably, Akiva Goldsman is not interested in bringing back what has largely been called one of the worst Star Trek episodes. He is, however, invested in leaning into the best of TOS, and likely the elements that still hold up in the modern day. We've changed a lot socially and culturally since the 1960s, so that all tracks, though it is worth noting that Strange New Worlds' storytelling style was once suggested way back when by Deforest Kelley.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Akiva Goldsman Acknowledges Plight For Star Trek: Year One, But Cautions It's Not A Sure Thing

As Star Trek television seems to be in a relative holding pattern for the time being, Akiva Goldsman has proposed a spinoff to Strange New Worlds. Codenamed "Star Trek: Year One," the gist would be to settle into Kirk's first year of command, and tell the stories of the early years of his tenure on the Enterprise. Of course, Goldsman was quick to remind CinemaBlend that it's just a pitch for a spinoff, which is why they need to focus on making sure they end their current series the right way:

That's the wiggle room we have, right, which is that, there is an interval there where transitions can happen. Year One is a dream, and the end of the show is a promise. We're gonna end it in a way that we feel is indicative of completion and is satisfying, and that does bring us into the TOS era. So that's a vague way of saying we're gonna come pretty close to something you recognize.

My guess is that we'll get a pretty significant nod to an event or something in The Original Series, and I'm curious to see how that could be accomplished. Maybe the show ends with the bridge crew finally being complete, as we're still waiting on Sulu, Chekov and Bones to arrive on Strange New Worlds.

I've seen theories that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds might try to remake a classic episode of the original Star Trek, which isn't the wildest idea. The Season 1 finale, "A Quality Of Mercy," was an alternate timeline remake of the episode "Balance Of Terror," in which Pike was in control of the Enterprise rather than Kirk.

It's an interesting idea, though not one that I'd imagine we'd see the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds team go to twice in a series. Plus I think if the finale of Star Trek: Enterprise has taught us anything, paying homage to another show in the franchise rather than your own cast can be a big mistake. All I can say for certain is that I'm not ready for the ride to end, so I'm happy we still have another season and a half full of episodes to watch before it's all over.

Catch the latest season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds over on Paramount+ right now. CinemaBlend is keeping an eye out for updates as the cast gears up to film Season 5, which should be happening any day now.