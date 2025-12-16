Producers Of Allison Mack Podcast Respond To Criticisms Over ‘Platforming’ The Former NXIVM Member
The series garnered various reactions.
Earlier this year, Allison Mack – the actor best known for her role on Smallville – opened up about her experiences with the NXIVM cult. She did this by taking part in a multi-part limited podcast series called Allison After NXIVM, which was produced by CBC. Since the seven episodes were released, the podcast has received backlash, with many arguing that the producers are simply giving Mack a platform. Now, the creators of the series are speaking out and explaining why they “take issue” on some level with that criticism.
The minds behind Allison After NXIVM are Vanessa Grigoriadis – a Vanity Fair correspondent – and Natalie Robehmed, Grigoriadis’ podcasting partner. During the series’ seven episodes, Grigoriadis takes part in conversations with Mack as well as a number of other people who have tangential ties to the aforementioned cult. The two producers recently partook in an interview with Variety and were asked about the notion of "platforming" Mack and, while Robehmed understands the critique, she has a counterpoint:
As explained on the podcast, Allison Mack’s first encounter with NXIVM was in 2006, when it was introduced to her by Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk (who thought it was a self-help group). Mack’s eventual involvement surpassed Kreuk’s, as she became a leader within the organization, overseeing a group of female “slaves” and reportedly developing a way to brand them. She also became romantically involved with the cult’s founder, Keith Raniere, who ordered Mack and others to fast and engage in sexual acts.
It goes without saying that Mack’s story is at the center of the podcast, and further comments Natalie Robehmed shared suggest she’s cognizant of that. However, during her recent interview, Grigoriadis also argued that the show goes beyond the Wilfred alum. The podcast producer also pondered questions regarding how the public at large views celebrities who’ve been embroiled in scandals and faced trouble with the law:
Mack was eventually arrested by federal agents in 2018 and charged with sex-trafficking, sex-trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. She eventually pled guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, after which she was sentenced to three years in prison. Mack – who issued a formal apology for her actions – was released earlier than expected in 2023. On that note, Vanessa Grigoriadis went on to say that Mack had taken accountability for her actions and lay out what she’s been doing since her prison stint:
Both producers also asserted that Allison Mack did “not get editorial oversight” for the series and that “nothing was off the table” when it came to the questions they asked her. Now that she’s opened up about her experiences with the sex cult, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Mack and whether she’ll discuss her past any further.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
