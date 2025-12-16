I Can't Get Enough Of The Jonas Brothers' Impression Of People Who 'Hate' Their Movies

The Jonas Brothers are finishing up the final leg of their Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, and are slowly transitioning into bona fide movie stars once again. The trio recently released their Christmas filmA Very Jonas Christmas Movie, for those with a Disney+ subscription, and will soon be returning to Camp Rock as Connect 3 for Camp Rock 3. Even though they have plenty of fans from all over the world who listen to their music and stream their movies, there are some people who hate their movies, and I cannot get enough of the Jonas Brothers’ impression of them.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas talked about people who don’t like their movies, pointing out how they can tell the difference between those who genuinely like their movies and those who thinki that it's all trash. As an example, Joe and Nick ran through a fun scenario of someone trying to talk about anything other than their movie, and I can’t stop laughing:

It can’t be easy hearing someone say that their movie is "trash" without further explanation, but I just love the impression that Joe did and got Nick’s stamp of approval because it’s how it always goes. And it’s safe to say that they probably aren’t the only ones who go through those kinds of snap judgment, so it wouldn’t be surprising if other celebrities would relate to it.

This is just another way the Jonas Brothers make fun of themselves. The fact that they can clearly tell when someone doesn’t like their movie, as opposed to someone who thinks the movie is “actually funny,” all because they will avoid talking about said movie, is pretty hilarious. That being said, as someone who has seen A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, it was actually funny, and I’m not just saying it. The film was anything but trash.

With Camp Rock 3 coming next year, it can be expected that the brothers will be hearing even more about how someone doesn’t like their movie or is trying to avoid talking about it, especially since it is Camp Rock 3. Andno, they're not doing it because they're in debt. While the movie will probably be filled to the brim with nostalgia, it will consist mostly of new Camp Rockers, while the Jonas Brothers are just making appearances in it as Connect 3, and it’s unknown how much they’ll even be in the movie. At least it’s easy for them to tell the difference between a genuine reaction and trash.

If the Jonas Brothers are known for anything that’s not music or acting, it would be making fun of themselves, and they aren’t afraid to do it. This also includes Joe Jonas going into the comments of TikToks making fun of his parallel parking skills, and I would love to see his impression of that.