Star Wars Actress Ashley Eckstein Is A Huge Disney World Fan In Real Life. Now She's Honoring The 100th Anniversary With Her Universe Fashion Show
Including a special Disney co-host!
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Disney, and Star Wars actress Ashley Eckstein is helping fans to celebrate in style this summer. As a huge lifelong Disney World fan herself, she’s hosting the annual Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con to embrace all things Disney. She spoke with CinemaBlend before the event, and on top of sharing a message for Star Wars fans ahead of the Ahsoka series, Eckstein opened about her love for Disney and how the upcoming SDCC Her Universe Fashion Show will celebrate the company, complete with a special Disney co-host!
The Her Universe Fashion Show has been a standout part of San Diego Comic-Con for the better part of a decade, including one year when it went virtual to bring geek couture back in a time of lockdown. The 2023 event will bring together designers from across the country for a showcase of fandom fashion, with a grand prize of designing a collection with the Her Universe brand. The show is doing something different this time as well!
For the ninth annual fashion show this year, Ashley Eckstein – known for voicing Ahsoka Tano across the Star Wars franchise and founding fandom fashion company Her Universe – is joining forces with Broadway’s Michael James Scott, a.k.a. the Genie in the stage production of Aladdin. When I spoke with her before the Her Universe SDCC event, she reflected on her years as a Disney fan and working with the company:
Ashley Eckstein has had plenty of opportunities to celebrate Disney over the course of her career, including when her Star Wars Mindful Matters shorts were made available at every Walt Disney World Resort. Now, she can celebrate (and help fans celebrate) all things Disney with the ninth Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20. The company is of course comprised of a number of brands, ranging from Star Wars to Marvel to Pixar. The Her Universe founder shared what it is like to honor them all in one fashion show:
The fashion show is designed to be fun for the whole family (and free!) with giveaways throughout the night on July 20, and it turns out that the co-hosts already had a long history together before they joined forces for Her Universe at SDCC this year. When I asked Ashley Eckstein about how her collaboration with Michael James Scott came about, she shared that she was “so excited” I asked because there’s an “important piece of backstory” that wasn’t in the initial announcement about the show. Eckstein explained:
What could be more fitting for a Disney celebration than for it to make dreams come true for two longtime friends and fans? All signs point toward an event that will be special for attendees as well as the hosts, as Eckstein went on to explain:
Ashley Eckstein didn’t spoil all the details of what kind of performance to expect from Michael James Scott during the Her Universe show, but it’s safe to say that anybody who was cast as the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway knows how to entertain a crowd! The Ahsoka voice actress (whose Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars performances can be found with a Disney+ subscription) went on to share what to expect from the show:
You can attend the 2023 Her Universe Fashion Show as part of San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate 100 years of Disney on Thursday, July 20 starting at 6 p.m. ET, with doors opening for the general audience at 5 p.m. PT. The event will be located in the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Hyatt Hotel. On top of showcasing the geek couture of designers across the country, Ashley Eckstein will wear a one-of-a-kind design that will combine technology and storytelling!
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
