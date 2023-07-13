Star Wars Rebels Voice Actress Ashley Eckstein Has A Message For Fans Ahead Of The Live-Action Ahsoka Series

Star Wars fans will soon be able to revisit the galaxy far, far way with a new series that will center on Ahsoka Tano, whose journey started back in The Clone Wars and has continued well past the timeline of the original film trilogy. Voice actress and lifelong Disney fan Ashley Eckstein debuted the fan-favorite character in animation back in 2008 and then continued to bring Ahsoka to life in Star Wars Rebels. Now, with the ninth annual Her Universe Fashion Show hosted by Eckstein at San Diego Comic-Con just days away, she opened up to CinemaBlend with a message for fans about the live-action Ahsoka series that stars Rosario Dawson.

The 2023 Her Universe Fashion Show will celebrate 100 years of Disney with surprises and giveaways to go with the annual showcase of geek couture, and that Disney celebration makes it all the more fitting that the Star Wars star had some advice for fans before Ahsoka’s Disney+ debut in August. When I spoke with Ashley Eckstein ahead of the fashion show, I asked whether she feels Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars are worth watching even as the franchise moves forward, and she explained:

Oh, absolutely! I actually recommend to everyone who is excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Because if you don't, you're going to miss out on crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting.

Ahsoka was key to The Clone Wars from start to finish, and her role in Star Wars Rebels was pivotal by the end of the series. In fact, the new Ahsoka trailer suggests that there will be some extremely strong ties between the new Ahsoka TV show and the animated series that ended in 2018. In fact, watching Rebels will also give fans a background on characters like Sabine, Hera, and Grand Admiral Thrawn as part of the Ahsoka cast . Ashley Eckstein continued:

We're gonna get so many new and incredible stories, but without that backstory, and full understanding of who Ahsoka is and even who the other characters are, you're not going to have as rich or in-depth of an understanding and appreciation of what's going to happen in the series without the backstory, so I'm very grateful that Clone Wars and Rebels and Tales the Jedi are on Disney+. Any chance I get, I tell fans, 'Go and watch it and binge it before you watch the Ahsoka series. It's really gonna matter.'

With Ahsoka debuting for Disney+ subscribers on August 23, there is still plenty of time to delve into her backstory via Clone Wars, Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi. For fans of the live-action shows whose only experience with the character may be from her brief appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, some extra background could fill in a lot of blanks. As Ashley Eckstein pointed out, watching and rewatching tends to be part of the Star Wars experience for diehard fans. She went on:

And then Clone Wars and Rebels and even Tales the Jedi in general... You know, at some point, most Star Wars fans go back and watch the movies. They watch Episodes IV, V, and VI, and I, II and III. Well now, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, they're a part of that timeline. It's part of the story. It's part of the overall trajectory and journey of these characters, so without watching those series, you're kind of missing out. They're all connected. I highly recommend that fans watch them.

I think it’s safe to say that Ashley Eckstein’s advice about anything Star Wars can be trusted! On top of her voice work in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, she is also a published author with the I Am a Padawan book about Ahsoka Tano and was both host and writer of Star Wars Mindful Matters . Plus, she founded the fashion company Her Universe, which celebrates fandom all year round on top of the annual fashion show at San Diego Comic-Con.