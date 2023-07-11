Disney+’s Ahoska Trailer Reveals First Full Look At Thrawn And Poses A Major Question About Star Wars Rebels’ Sabine

Star Wars fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Ahsoka, which will continue the story of Rosario Dawson’s titular Jedi. The show, which will be streamable with a Disney+ subscription, will see the character reunite with old allies in order to fight the imminent return of the long absent Grand Admiral Thrawn. We’ve already been treated to footage of the show at this point, but a brand new trailer has now arrived – and it’s packed to the brim with cool tidbits. Chief among them is the full reveal of Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn, and he looks absolutely perfect in the role. The sweet footage also poses a major question about returning Star Wars Rebels character Sabine Wren.

The trailer quickly establishes that Thrawn is building quite a following, as he apparently seeks to position himself as the heir to the Galactic Empire. His followers seem to include a number of Imperials as well as dark Force users (and ex-Jedi) Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll, who’s played by the late Ray Stevenson. While most of the clip package is spent alluding to the imposing admiral, he’s eventually revealed. Up until this point, he’d only been shown from the back, so this is a big moment, to say the least. You can see Mikkelsen in character for yourself down below:

Many fans rejoiced when Lars Mikkelsen was confirmed to play Thrawn, as he originated in animated form on Rebels. The actor is downright impeccable as the untrustworthy character and exudes a calm but chilling demeanor. When discussing the decision to bring back Mikkelsen, Ahsoka and SWR EP Dave Filoni explained to CinemaBlend that the actor is simply “the voice” he hears when he thinks about the antagonist. While we haven’t seen much of Mikkelsen’s live-action portrayal, I’m confident that he’ll crush it.

Aside from the villain, viewers also get a better sense of where Ahsoka Tano stands with certain members of The Ghost crew. That includes Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who’s risen within the ranks of the Rebel Alliance. There’s also Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who seems to be less welcoming towards Tano. But what’s most surprising is that Sabine references Ahsoka as her “master” at one point, posing the question of whether or not Wren was (or is) a Jedi in training.

The last time the two appeared on screen together was during the closing moments of the Star Wars Rebels series finale. At that point, Tano and Wren resolved to not only find the grand admiral but their missing comrade, Jedi Ezra Bridger. Coincidentally, this trailer also gives us more of Eman Esfandi’s live-action Ezra, who Sabine listens to via holograms. Via the message, Bridger provides advice on the ways of the Jedi, and it’s one reason why I’m wondering if Sabine is now training as one.

On Rebels, Bridger trained her as she attempted to wield the Darksaber and, in previously released Ahsoka footage, she was shown wielding a lightsaber. So there’s certainly reason to believe that Wren is or was learning the ways of the Force from Ahsoka and, if that is the case, then this story is going to be very interesting.

There are plenty of things to consider here, and I can’t wait to see how this latest tale from the galaxy far, far away plays out. It looks like Thrawn is going to be a force (no pun intended) to be reckoned with, and Rosario Dawson’s fan-favorite heroine is going to need all the help she can get to take him down.

Ahsoka will have its two-episode premiere on August 23 as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Also, read up on other upcoming Star Wars TV shows and movies.