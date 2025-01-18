‘That Would Be Canon, Right?’: Skeleton Crew’s Ravi Cabot-Conyers Wants A Crossover With Ahsoka, And Tells A Cool Story About Meeting Rosario Dawson

Even though the galaxy far, far away is a big place, there’s no shortage of opportunities for popular characters from separate corners of the Star Wars universe to cross paths. When it came to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 1, however, it was a largely standalone affair, with the only notable tie to one of the other Disney+ Star Wars shows being the inclusion of Vane, a pirate who appeared in The Mandalorian Season 3. However, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, who plays Wim in Skeleton Crew, shared with CinemaBlend that he wants a crossover with Ahsoka, as well as told us about his experience meeting the title character’s performer, Rosario Dawson.

Towards the end of my recent conversation with Cabot-Conyers, which included him sharing how he reacted upon learning the big twist for Jude Law’s character and what it was like shooting his big lightsaber moment, he had this to say when I asked him which Star Wars character he’d like Wim to meet someday:

Ahsoka! Sorry, I was so ready for that. Ahsoka 1 million, bajillion%. I'm seeing people who want Hondo to make an appearance, which couldn't be too far off because he is a space pirate. He’s got that whole thing going on, it's not too far off. But I would love Ahsoka, 'cause that could be canon, right?… That could definitely be a possibility. We actually got to meet Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka. She visited us on set a few times because we were filming simultaneously Skeleton Crew while they were filming Ahsoka. So she came to visit us a few times and we were on the same lot… She's so, so nice. I also got to see her again at Celebration a few years ago. She's so much fun and she's so great at playing Ahsoka too. I would love to see her join us on an adventure.

It would indeed be canon for Wim and Ahsoka Tano to come face to face in select upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows. Both the Ahsoka series and Skeleton Crew take place in the New Republic era roughly half a decade after Return of the Jedi, with Ahsoka specifically set after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett. Now logistically, such a meeting would be a problem right now considering that Ahsoka is trapped in another galaxy, but it also stands to reason that her and Wim crossing paths would happen after Ahsoka Season 2 fixes that location problem.

As for Ravi Cabot-Conyers meeting Rosario Dawson, the young actor also told me the actress was in her full Ahsoka Tano makeup when she stopped by the Skeleton Crew set, which adds an extra layer of coolness to the experience. I’m glad he’s gotten along with her so well during their few encounters, and that makes me want to see their characters meet, too. If that’s not possible to do on Ahsoka or Skeleton Crew (assuming the latter returns for Season 2), then the best bet for that happening would be in the New Republic movie that Dave Filoni is putting together that will connect storylines from the other shows set from this era of the Star Wars timeline.

We’ll just have to cross our fingers that the day comes that Wim will be able to go adventuring with Ahsoka Tano, be it on the big screen or small screen. Until then, both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew’s first seasons can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription alongside all the other Star Wars movies and TV shows.