What Steve-O Says About A WWE Return, More Jackass Movies, And His 'Creepy' New Voodoo Doll

Of all the Jackass stars who have put their lives (and dignity) on the line for the sake of entertainment, few, if any, come close to the wild, crazy, and vomit-inducing stunts performed by Steve-O . Over the years, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College graduate, “Poo Cocktail Supreme” survivor and Bee-Kini model has done a lot to his mind, body, and soul, but his latest stunt could be be one of the oddest yet: an all-natural voodoo doll.

Ahead of the official release of Steve-O All Natural Voodoo Doll, a limited edition, handmade figure produced with Liquid Death, the stuntman, comedian and podcaser participated in an email Q&A interview with CinemaBlend where he discussed a number of topics including more Jackass movies, his work with the WWE and what freaks him out about his “creepy” doll. On the subject of the doll, he said this:

Each voodoo doll is activated by a witch doctor and comes with a bit of my actual hair weaved in. It was pretty creepy and maybe I’ll regret inviting that kind of negative energy onto myself, but I love Liquid Death, so I said fuck it!

Though Steve-O wasn’t fully sure how he would be affected by fans purchasing and rubbing wasabi beads or hot sauce in the nose and eyes of dolls, or placing it near a beehive, he did say that these were the "real deal":

We’ll find out! These voodoo dolls are the real deal and if you’re going to put hot sauce in its eye, make sure it’s my hot sauce!

In addition to touching on his ever-growing line of products like the Liquid Death voodoo doll and Steve-O’s Hot Sauce for Your Butthole, the Wildboyz star also chatteed about a number of other topics, like the future of Jackass and whether or not we’ll be seeing him ever step back in a WWE ring anytime soon.

It has been more than a year since Jackass Forever rolled into theaters and gave fans of the franchise a surprisingly sentimental and emotional experience that admittedly felt like a send-off for the crew who entertained us for years now. When asked if we’ll be seeing any more films in the franchise, Steve-O had this to say:

I wouldn’t be surprised if some kind of project reunited us again, but I wouldn’t bet on there being another movie.

Part of the crew did, in fact, get together for Jackass Shark Week on Discovery Channel in 2022, but there hasn't been any word on a reunion of sorts since then. Earlier in 2023, Steve-O brought Bam Margera with him on the road for his “The Bucket List Tour,” but their time together was short-lived after the former Jackass and CKY star had relapsed. Despite those problems, as well as troubles between Bam and the Jackass crew , Steve-O previously stated that he is here for Margera .

In addition to appearing in four theatrical releases, two full seasons and countless specials in the Jackass franchise (as well as the various spinoffs), Steve-O and the crew have a long history in WWE , one that includes one of the most infamous celebrity appearances in pro wrestling . When asked about a possible return to WWE, he made it seem like he wasn’t down to have a repeat of his last time in the squared circle:

I wouldn’t want to try raising the bar from where I left it the last time I was in the WWE ring. That was the only time I’ve ever been beaten into a blackout by another person.

Steve-O was referencing a 2007 appearance in which he and Wildboyz co-star Chris Pontius had an in-ring segment with the late Umaga, an incident he later revisited in a 2019 video titled “ The Worst Beating I Ever Got! ”