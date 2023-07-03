As Bam Margera Continues To Go In And Out Of Rehab, Jackass' Steve-O Expresses Concerns

Many eyes have been on Bam Margera as of late, as the actor has been battling professional and personal problems. The past year has seen him bounce in and out of rehab, as he struggles with sobriety. He most recently checked out of a facility in California early in order to go to Las Vegas . Amid his exploits, a number of fans and those close to Margera have expressed concern about his well being. One of the latest people to express concern for him is his fellow Jackass alum Steve-O , who’s provided support for Margera amid his troubles.

Steve-O is no stranger to addiction, as he actually struggled with alcoholism for years. Thankfully, the fan-favorite stuntman finally got sober with the help of his friends and has kept away from liquor for over a decade now. With that, he’s been seeking to provide that same level of support for Bam Margera. Unfortunately, those efforts haven’t been so successful up to this point. The media personality, whose actual name is Stephen Glover, discussed his longtime buddy while speaking with NME . Glover expressed his desire for his friend to get help while sharing thoughts on his actions:

I would love to hear something encouraging, that he’s decided to stop blaming all of his problems on other people. I owe everything to my sobriety, and I really made an effort to encourage Bam to choose sobriety. It’s a shame that you can’t make people want to get better. He’s not going to get better because I want him to get better, and I can’t make him want to get better. If he ever does choose recovery then, man, I’m here for him.

Earlier this year, the former clown actually brought his friend on his Bucket List Tour with him and explained that he did so out of concern for him. The Viva La Bam star eventually broke off, though, and subsequently participated in more reckless behavior. Steve-O later penned (and deleted) an emotional message meant for his friend, in which he stated his belief that he’s “dying.” Despite that, the more recent comments he made suggest that he’s still holding out hope that the skateboarder might turn things around.

Aside from the Jackass star, members of the Margera family have also shown concern for Bam. His older brother, Jess, spoke out weeks ago, while his brother was missing. It was at that time that he asked for assistance in locating his sibling. Their mother, April, got candid as well, saying that she and her family only want to help Bam. The reality TV star has also found a supporter in Lamar Odom, who’s also had experiences with addiction. Bam was actually staying at his rehab facility when he checked out. Odom responded to the decision and seemed worried about the company that the MTV vet has been keeping.

The 43-year-old is currently in the process of divorcing his ex, Nicole Boyd and has apparently been seeking to connect with his son, Phoenix. The bad blood between the star and Boyd did seem to subside while he was in rehab, and he was even having Zoom chats with their son. However, now that he’s out of the facility, it’s unclear where things stand on that front.

There’s no way of telling just what exactly lies ahead for Bam Margera, One can only hope that he’ll get the help he needs in order to live a long and healthy life. That’s what Steve-O and many others seem to want for him.