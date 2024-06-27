‘We Don’t Know About The Women Who Were Powerful In This Period’: The Lovely Story Behind How Adjoa Andoh’s Brought In Personal History To Help Flesh Out The Women Of Bridgerton
When it comes to the most potent female characters of Bridgerton Season 3, there are plenty I could point out. However, I know we're all probably thinking about the same one – and that's Lady Danbury. It turns out that Adjoa Andoh, the actress behind her, had a say in Danbury's given name in the show – and how it relates to the powerful women of earlier centuries.
If you were ever interested in Lady Danbury's origins and how she and the other women of Bridgerton are influenced by real-life figures, this is the story for you.
The Story Surrounding 'Soma'
There are so many iconic women in Bridgerton. We could talk about the matron Violet Bridgerton and her enthralling new romance, or we could bring up the excellent Penelope as Lady Whistledown (and her special romance with Colin). Heck, we could even bring up the queen herself, as she was so popular she spawned a prequel series with the great Queen Charlotte cast.
However, I don't think there's another character in Bridgerton that is more influential than Lady Danbury. I had the chance to speak to Adjoa Andoh regarding her time as the character, and she revealed an exciting connection between her and Lady Danbury's origins in Sierra Leone (a country in West Africa), as well as how it relates to the "powerful" women that we don't get the chance to know about:
Soma, born Madam Yoko, was a leader of the Kpa Mende Confederacy during the 1800s and was formally recognized by the British as a Paramount Chief, which only adds more significance to the story of how Lady Danbury — a mighty figure in Bridgerton – gained her name.
How Real-Life Powerful Regency-Era Women Influenced Bridgerton
Bridgerton itself has plenty of great stories, some of which we have covered already. Like Kate and Anthony (although we believe they're getting written out), Simon and Daphne, and more, including the ones we are bound to get in Bridgerton Season 4. However, nothing has captured my interest more than Lady Danbury and how she somehow is able to move so many chess pieces on the board of the Ton while also remaining an influential figure.
The Bridgerton actress also talked about this, saying that many of the characters were obviously inspired by real-life women who were powerful of the "Regency Era," like Queen Charlotte herself:
Andoh commented that Lady Danbury may be considered a matchmaker, but in reality, she is also using her influence and power to help other women avoid the same mistakes she has made in the past:
Truthfully, a part of me is still waiting for Lady Danbury to get her romance and have some light shone on her in a different way. But honestly, I'm happy just watching her be the powerful and influential woman that she is on this show – for this season and many more to come.
In a show that addresses the notion that women have often been reduced to the fancy Bridgerton dresses that they wear or their place in society, Lady Danbury is a shining light amongst it all – and I can't wait to see what she – and Adjoa Andoh – does next.
To go back and watch Adjoa Andoh in the first three seasons of Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte, you can stream them with a Netflix subscription.
