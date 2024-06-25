I Think Bridgerton Is Trying To Write Out Kate And Anthony, But I Have A Spinoff Idea

Dearest Gentle Reader,



SPOILERS for both parts of Bridgerton Season 3 , which are streaming with a Netflix subscription , most definitely lie ahead. Only proceed with reading the following parcel if you are caught with up the latest high society happenings of the season.



- Lady Whistledown

Look, I enjoy the fact that Netflix's hit regency-era drama highlights a different Bridgerton sibling with every new season, but it's been really hard for me to move past Season 2. I really love a story focused on enemies-to-lovers relationships and, wow, did Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey’s Kate and Anthony scratch that itch in a big way, thanks to their main storyline. So you can imagine my joy when Season 3 featured Kate and Anthony in a subplot throughout the season. After watching the couple’s role throughout the latest episodes, which predominantly focus on Penelope and Colin, I worry the creative team is gradually aiming to find a way to write them out of the show. But not so fast! Because I have a brilliant idea for the franchise that would allow avid fans to see more of their romance moving forward.

Following Kate and Anthony's tumultuous (but very captivating) journey to the altar, I found myself with a smile on my face whenever the two were featured in the newest episodes. Honestly, it's what the happiest -- and horniest -- couple among the Bridgertons deserves. I loved seeing them enjoying one another as husband and wife, lightly meddling in family affairs. And, of course, the reveal of another baby Bridgerton being on the way was so sweet. After getting through all the episodes, I want to talk about my current fears for the couple and lay out my spinoff idea for the two.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

I Fear My Bridgerton Favorite Couple Is On Their Way Out

Kate and Anthony are collectively a memorable element of Season 3. However, I can’t help but feel like the writers of Bridgerton are finding a way to phase out the couple, because they don’t really know what else to do with them. Sure, the new season featured them quite a bit in between the developments involving Colin and Penelope’s love story. I especially loved seeing that the two are getting ready to expand their family with their first child But, as the show teased, they are now planning on going to India to have their baby.

Now, Season 2 had an easier out when it came to moving on from Season 1's couple. That's mainly because Simon Basset actor Regé-Jean Page left the series (of his own volition) after his core storyline was wrapped. But, when it comes to Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, the situation is a bit different. The actors seem to really love being part of the Regency series, and I don’t blame them. They play two great characters after all! In fact, when Ashley was asked if she and Bailey would like to continue playing Bridgertons in Season 4, she said this at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival (via People ):

Both Johnny and I adore our characters so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show. I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully.

Obviously, after being on Bridgerton, these stars are becoming booked and busy. Bailey has been racking up the roles between joining the Wicked movies and Fellow Travelers while maintaining his duties to the Netflix series. Meanwhile, Ashley has a couple of movies in Picture This and This Tempting Madness! Sure, they may not necessarily need the show for work at this point but, like them, I just love Kate and Anthony too much to let them go!

(Image credit: Netflix/Liam Daniel)

I Must Present My Kate And Anthony Bridgerton Spinoff Idea

I loved the scene between the couple that saw Anthony suggest that he and his wife venture off to her homeland of India to have their first child. I think their adventure over there could be the basis for the perfect spinoff and expand the Bridgerton franchise! The show could kick off with the two arriving in India after their long journey, with Kate preparing for motherhood. And perhaps a big family homecoming party just ahead of giving birth could come into play as well. It would be a blast to see the franchise move to a new location, and I think Kate and Anthony are the perfect couple to expand this fictional universe in this way.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This doesn’t necessarily even have to be an eight-episode series, either. It could make for a fun little movie or special that Shondaland and Netflix could put out in between seasons of the flagship show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Why I Think There’s A Lot Of Storytelling Potential Here

Amidst Season 2 of Bridgerton, Kate Sharma and her family are sort of the fishes out of water within the titular family's turf. I think it would be fun to see Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony be out of his element in India and perhaps deal with the culture shock of his wife’s family and customs ala My Big Fat Greek Wedding. I think the spinoff could also allow for the couple to deal with some new conflicts with one another. There'd also be an opportunity to showcase a new romance, with Kate’s sister, Edwina, being in love for the first time (officially) and with her husband, who was teased, at that!

I really enjoyed seeing the Sharma sisters support one another throughout the second season, and Kate already teased in Season 3 that Edwina might have a suitor already. I could also see Kate arriving in India and meeting her sister's match only to massively disapprove of him. Perhaps she makes it her mission to thwart their romance alongside her own hubby only for Anthony to realize that Edwina and her suitor are actually great for one another. Mr. Bridgerton might then go behind his wife's back to conspire with Edwina, leading to some tension between him and Kate.

By the end, Kate and Anthony could have a newborn baby on their hands and of course, get back on good terms with each other and find that their relationship is stronger than ever. I'd also love to see Edwina earn a happy ending and have her sister by her side, before the Bridgertons either make their way back to home base or decide to give India a shot for a while longer.

I know I sound a bit over-excited about this but, seriously, what fan wouldn't want to see this all play out in some form? I'll admit that the idea is a long shot right now, but who knows? Maybe the producers do have something in store that's similar. We'll just have to wait and see. But, in the meantime, stream the first three seasons of Bridgerton now, and take a look at the Netflix TV schedule for other shows that are on the way!