I Just Found Out Channing Tatum Turned Down What Became One Of Ryan Gosling’s Most Famous Roles, And I Understand His Reason

At the start of Channing Tatum’s career, his best movies were hits like She’s the Man, Step Up, Coach Carter, and more. While his breakout roles showed off his athleticism and charm, the American actor was also being eyed for heavy romance roles. In fact, I just found out that Tatum turned down what ultimately became one of Ryan Gosling’s famous roles, and I get his reasoning.

You wouldn’t believe how many actors turn down what become iconic roles like Al Pacino as Han Solo or Michelle Pfeiffer as Clarice Starling. Back around 2010, Channing Tatum was in the same boat, turning down a part that ended up being one of Ryan Gosling’s most memorable characters .

Director Derek Cianfrance saw Channing Tatum in A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints and saw the talented actor as the lead for his upcoming romance drama Blue Valentine (which is streaming on Tubi). Tatum spoke during his Tribute Performer Award speech at the TIFF Tribute Awards (via People ) about why turning it down seemed like a good idea at the time, and I understand what he means:

As I was just reminded, it was about 20 years ago that I did kind of one of my first real, I guess, acting roles, and Derek saw it and, and he believed in me, I think way before I ever believed in myself. And that was why I think I couldn't go on that journey. I just … I was just scared. I was absolutely terrified of that role specifically, and I didn't go.

Considering Blue Valentine was about a horrible toxic relationship between a married couple that untangles throughout the movie, I get Channing Tatum’s reasoning for turning it down. As a rising actor trying to find his footing in Hollywood, it could have been too big a step to delve into a heavy role that requires raw vulnerability. Taking on lighter projects would be a good way to build an audience before nailing a role that hurts.

Tatum continued to say another reason for saying no to Blue Valentine was that he was never in an intense relationship that resembled his character’s before. An actor could either use experience to draw on or rely on imagination to help build that role. As The Vow actor said, the romance drama was in development at the time that he was just starting to act; he simply didn’t feel ready. It was probably the right move for Tatum, as you gotta learn how to float before you can swim.

On the other hand, it looks like everything happens for a reason, as Ryan Gosling ultimately got the part of Dean, whose personal insecurities help deteriorate his marriage. The Place Beyond the Pines actor brought out such a natural performance that made Dean feel painfully real. Blue Valentine became one of the Canadian actor’s best films that got him a Golden Globe nomination and cemented his reputation as a versatile performer.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The 21 Jump Street actor may not have gotten to work with Derek Cianfrance in Blue Valentine, but his chance will be coming in Roofman. The 2025 movie release has Channing Tatum portray the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, who gained notoriety after robbing 45 McDonald's and hiding out in a Toys “R” Us to evade police capture.

While the crime flick has Tatum’s character in a complicated romance with a divorcee, at least there’ll be plenty of humor to follow, with the actor having to be fully naked while his character outrun the store’s manager. Blue Valentine may not have been the White House Down actor’s pick, but it’s nice to know Cianfrance found an alternative project years later for the two to finally work together on.

After finding out Channing Tatum turned down Blue Valentine, I can get why as he was just starting in the biz. The Dear John actor said at TIFF that while he wished now he would have taken the part, he believed Ryan Gosling “killed that” role and that it was “spiritually” meant for him instead. To see Tatum finally get his chance to star in a Derek Cianfrance movie, add Roofman to your watchlist, which hits theaters on October 10th.