'No One Can Touch Ace’s Legacy': Gene Simmons Posted An Emotional Tribute To Ace Frehley Following His Death

Kiss was one of the biggest bands of the ‘70s (and may soon have their own music biopic), and their legacy lives on well into the 21st Century. Part of that legacy, however, is the acrimonious relationship at times between band members. Following the death of founding member Ace Frehley yesterday at age 74, his former bandmate (and occasional movie star) Gene Simmons set old grievances aside and posted a wonderful tribute to the guitarist.

Simmons And Frehley Didn’t Always See Eye-To-Eye

Throughout the long history of Kiss (seriously, we need a biopic), band members came and went. Of the original four, bassist Gene Simmons, lead guitarist Ace Frehley, drummer Peter Criss, and guitarist Paul Stanley, only Simmons and Stanley were members of every incarnation of the band. Criss was actually the first to leave the band, quitting in 1980, followed by Frehley in 1982. Frehley went on to form his own solo project, Frehley’s Comet, before all four reunited in 1996, thrilling fans of the band and touring the world successfully for another 5 years.

In 2001, old quibbles emerged again, and Criss left Kiss once again, followed shortly after, again, by Frehley in 2002 at the conclusion of the group’s first “Farewell Tour” (They’ve toured many times since). The bad blood remained, but Gene Simmons, who is never one to shy away from revealing his true feelings, set all that aside yesterday when he took to X to post a tribute to the first original member of Kiss to pass away:

Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!October 16, 2025

Talk about a touching tribute. And he's not the only member of Kiss to post about Ace Frehley's legacy.

The Other Two Members Of Kiss Also Paid Tribute To Their Fallen Brother

Paul Stanley, who traded vocals and solos with Frehley in Kiss, also posted in honor of his former band member, recalling hearing him play in a hotel in LA early in their career:

I remember 1974 being in my room at the Hyatt on Sunset in LA and I heard someone playing deep and fiery guitar in the room next door. I thought “Boy, I wish THAT guy was in the band!” I looked over the balcony… He was. It was Ace. This is my favorite photo of us… pic.twitter.com/3ojMXqVkQrOctober 17, 2025

Peter Criss told the world he was “shocked” by Frehley’s death, which came after a short hospitalization after suffering a fall at his home in New Jersey:

I'm shocked!!!My friend... I love you!#KissArmy #AceFrehley #Kiss#Spaceman 😿😿😿😿😿😿 pic.twitter.com/8CfPJKY5aQOctober 16, 2025

Clearly there's a ton of history, good and bad, between the original members of Kiss. But despite whatever drama might have happened over the years, Ace Frehley's death seemingly put things in perspective for all three of the band's original members.

The history of Kiss is well documented. Though they’ve traded barbs in the press for decades, it’s really heartwarming to see them all pay such sweet tributes to the man fans knew as Space Ace, after his “Space Man” makeup design and persona. We'll just have to see if the musician's passing helps to get a musical biopic made about the iconic rock band.