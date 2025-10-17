'What A Difference A Year Makes': The 10 Rules Christina Haack Learned In The Year The Flip Off Star Split From Her Ex On TV

The premise of The Flip Off was awkward from the start, with exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa facing off in a house-flipping competition with their new spouses, and things only got worse when Haack and Josh Hall split in the middle of production. As tough as the year was for the HGTV star, she apparently learned a lot from it, and now she’s sharing some wisdom and giving us ten rules to live by.

Christina Haack has been reflecting a lot since the big fight that led to her and Josh Hall’s divorce, leaving her to compete solo against her ex-husband and his wife, Heather Rae, on The Flip Off Season 1 (which aired on the 2025 TV schedule and can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription). She shared a sweet pic on Instagram with boyfriend Chris Larocca, as the couple just celebrated one year together, and wrote:

What a difference a year makes. Never EVER give up. Right when you think you’ll never recover life can bless you and literally turn everything around.

Christina Haack has said she “used to think chaos was normal” when she was with Josh Hall, but now she’s embracing peace and staying in her own lane. This change in philosophy has seemingly come with some a-ha moments, and she shared ten things the past year has helped her realize. Her post continued:

Never betray your intuition. Never be scared to say NO. Even if it involves money. If it’s not right for you, don’t do it. Authenticity always prevails. Eliminate ALL toxic people from your life. Parasites and vampires will destroy you slowly. Spend the money to hire the best people. Especially attorneys. It will always pay off. Truly understanding your finances. Wish they taught this in school. Surround yourself with KIND and caring people who truly want you to succeed in all ways. Don’t be embarrassed of your past. We all f*** up. Hire a coach who will call you out on your shit. If you want to learn and grow and be better- hold yourself accountable. Get dressed up, eat the fries, drink the champagne, put down the phone and laugh a lot- life is short. Enjoy the ride … ♥️♠️

The Christina on the Coast star may be in a more positive place these days, but I’m still feeling a few digs at Josh Hall amongst these rules with her mention of “toxic people” and “parasites and vampires.”

Also, knowing that she’s had to cut down on spending due to the expensive divorce, I can’t help but laugh at her advice to not skimp on a good attorney. I’m kind of surprised that one of the list items wasn’t “get a prenup” after the demise of her third marriage.

It definitely seems like Christina Haack is living her happiest life with her CEO boyfriend, and I look forward to seeing that side of her on The Flip Off Season 2, as the reality competition show was renewed by HGTV. Christina Haack may be in a new relationship, but we shouldn’t expect to see Chris Larocca on the show in any official capacity. Haack will again face off against the El Moussas by herself, likely with the help with longtime friends and colleagues like last season.

I wouldn’t be surprised, however, if we get a glimpse of him at some point, as Season 1 featured cameos from Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s children, their mothers and even Haack’s second ex-husband Ant Anstead. We’ll have to see what happens when the show returns in 2026.