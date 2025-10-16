'I Was Disappointed': It Hurt The Cast When Legends Of Tomorrow Was Canceled, But There Was One Thing Olivia Swann Told Me That Softened The Blow

Before Olivia Swann started playing NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey on NCIS: Sydney, which just premiered its third season on the 2025 TV schedule, she was best known for playing Astra Logue in Legends of Tomorrow. Unfortunately, the Arrowverse series was canceled after seven seasons despite the Season 7 finale ending on a major cliffhanger. Needless to say this hurt the Legends cast, but three years later, Swann told CinemaBlend what helped soften the blow of this disappointing news.

After discussing NCIS: Sydney topics like how the show should cross over with the main NCIS and fans shipping Mackey and Todd Lasance’s JD, I wrapped up my recent interview with Olivia Swann by asking how she reacted back in 2022 when she learned that back in 2022 that Legends of Tomorrow Season 8 wasn’t happening. She first shared with me that the news didn’t come entirely as a shock to her, saying:

Obviously I was disappointed when we were canceled, but there had been so much time in between finishing Season 7 and hearing the news that I think we were a bit like, ‘Ok, it's not good news.’ But I will forever hold Legends as such an incredible experience. I learned so much, I worked with incredible people who were so kind, and they taught me how to be on a set, how to create so much joy and enthusiasm when you're working for so long.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 ended on March 2, 2022, and close to two months later, The CW announced that the series had been canceled. Batwoman was canceled around the same time, and The Flash concluded after nine seasons in 2023, bringing an end to the Arrowverse. As Olivia Swann explained, though, she and her castmates already had an idea that the Season 8 prospects were not looking good.

Sadly, we’ll never learn what happened to the Legends after they were arrested by the Time Police alongside Donald Faison’s Mike, who was revealed to be Booster Gold. Nevertheless, Olivia Swann greatly enjoyed her time working on Legends of Tomorrow and is thankful for how it helped push her career forward. In her words:

The whole of Legends was just a playground, and I learned how to act on camera on Legends. I learned to utilize my imagination, and it was just the most fun 3 years. I’m so grateful for it to help me along in my career and I don't think I'd be here now if I hadn't had Legends, so it will forever be in my heart.

Legends of Tomorrow was the third Arrowverse series to be released, spinning out of both Arrow and The Flash. Swann debuted as Astra Logue as a recurring character in Season 4, and then was a series regular for the remainder of the show’s run. Astra was initially an antagonist who’d been banished to Hell as a young girl by a remorseful John Constantine, but she ultimately found redemption and joined the Legends. She also entered into a romantic relationship with teammate Behrad Tarazi in the final season.

You’re welcome to revisit Olivia Swann’s time on Legends of Tomorrow by streaming the series with a Netflix subscription. Otherwise, catch her in new episodes of NCIS: Sydney Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, with episodes becoming available to watch with a Paramount+ subscription afterwards.