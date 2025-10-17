After Ghosts Season 5 Premiere, I Had To Know How The Other Characters Feel About Pete And Alberta's Relationship

Spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of Ghosts are ahead! Read with caution, and watch the show on CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription .

We’re at the point in the 2025 TV schedule where Ghosts is back, which means we’re finally able to see the fallout of and reactions to the cliffhangers we were left on in Season 4. Yep, that means we got to watch Jay fend for his life against Elias , and we got to see some of the ghosts react to Pete and Alberta’s relationship. However, the last one came at the very end, and I still need to know more about how the spirits feel about this new romance, so I asked Asher Grodman, who plays Trevor, about it.

Pete And Alberta Announced That They Kissed In Ghosts’ Season 5 Premiere

To recap, at the very end of the premiere, once Jay is seemingly saved, Alberta and Pete decide to share their relationship status with Sam, Jay and the ghosts who were in the room with them -- Hetty, Flower and Isaac. They let them know that they “smooched last week,” and the announcement was met with genuine shock from Hetty, happy surprise from Flower and seemingly confusion from Isaac. Hetty also said:

Well, let me get this straight. You kissed Peter, and then he immediately volunteered to go to hell?

Alberta replied by saying she wasn’t a fan of this narrative, and then the episode ended. So, it’s kind of unclear how the other ghosts feel about this new romance. That’s partially because the three who were there all had different reactions, and it’s also because a lot of the other members of the Ghosts cast don’t even know yet.

Asher Grodman Shared His Thoughts On Pete And Alberta’s Relationship

So, when I interviewed Asher Grodman, who plays Trevor, I asked him how the spirits feel about Pete and Alberta. I explained that from the ghosts' perspective, it seems like this relationship kind of came out of nowhere. And he agreed, saying:

I think it came out [of nowhere]. I mean, he's been like into her for a long time, and I guess they've had moments, but not moments that the other ghosts have really experienced alongside them.

He’s right. While we’ve known about Pete’s crush and seen Alberta pining a bit, their romance has never risen above a small subplot. Now, it’s front and center, and I’m sure the ghosts will have something to say about it.

To that point, Grodman told me:

So it's – I kind of feel like, for all these ghosts, anything new is entertainment, because it's all we have, except if you're Trevor and Hetty, and then people can't stand it anymore, because it's just too combustible. But yeah, so I would imagine it's just outside of the shock factor, it's kind of like watching this – I don't want to say train wreck – but watching this thing, like, ‘Let's just see where this thing goes.’ But yeah, I don't think we, I do have this vague memory of all of us being like, ‘Huh?’ as our characters.

I think this response fits right in with how Hetty specifically responded. In the premiere, Pete did offer to go to hell for Jay not long after he kissed Alberta, which raises questions about their potential romance. Along with that, they are kind of an unexpected couple, and as Grodman said, it will be interesting to see where this goes.

That’s especially true since one of Ghosts’ showrunners said there’s “a lot riding” on this relationship. Unless one of them gets sucked off , they’re stuck together in the same house, and everyone else also has to deal with them. So, if something goes wrong, they will be forced to deal with it (although Pete can leave the property, but he can’t leave forever).

So, it will be interesting to see how this relationship moves forward and how the other ghosts handle it, as Ghosts continues to air on CBS every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.