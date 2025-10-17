Medical Pulled A 99 To Beat Contestant From The Game After A Nail Balancing Challenge Went Wrong

99 To Beat isn’t exactly Survivor or The Challenge or The Amazing Race or American Gladiators. Yes, the contestants are pitted against each other in a series of physical challenges, but the physical challenges are things like catching a potato with a fork or finding a shirt with your name on it hidden in a big pile of shirts. None of it is the sort of thing you’d expect could lead to a serious medical situation, but here we are.

On this week’s episode of 99 To Beat, which is hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews, the contestants were challenged to simultaneously balance 11 nails on the head of another nail. As usual, whoever finished last would go home. One of the players, J Blake, who has solidly been in the middle or above in most challenges, had some struggles. He eventually finished, but as he exited his chair, he collapsed to the ground.

I initially thought it was just a silly over the top celebration gone wrong, but it turns out it was much more serious. He was taken out and evaluated by the show’s medical staff, who ruled they would no longer allow him to compete in the show. Here’s what J Blake said during a voiceover later in the episode…

So, the medic tells me that my blood pressure has skyrocketed and that I have to leave the competition or else I’ll have a heart attack on the floor… Leaving this competition so soon is obviously gut-wrenching, but I also know health is important and I have to get that under control for myself.

99 To Beat is one of my new favorite shows, and if you’re not watching it, you’re missing out. It has some problems it needs to clean up, but it’s way more addicting than you’d think. In short, the show brings together 100 random people from different generations and backgrounds. They all compete in a relatively simple challenge at the exact same time like threading a needle without touching the needle. Whoever finishes last is eliminated and on it goes until there’s only one person left and they win a million dollars.

It works because the contestants are so passionate to be there. They’re desperate to win the money, but they’re also extremely supportive of their fellow players. That creates this combination where many get so nervous their hands shake during competitions, but once they finish, they cheer each other on like conquering heroes. Imagine football game noises but they’re happening because someone dropped a coin into a shotglass submerged in water.

You can catch new episodes of 99 To Beat on Wednesdays on FOX. It’s currently airing back-to-back with The Floor, which is another fantastic new game show you should also be watching.