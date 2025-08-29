Caught Stealing Has Captured Critics’ Attention, With One Performance Really Driving The ‘Scuzzy Misfit’ Of A Crime Caper
Darren Aronofsky's latest is in theaters now.
Few directors have messed with my mind more than Darren Aronofsky. From Requiem for a Dream to Mother!, we’ve gone to some dark places over the years. For his contribution to the 2025 movie calendar, however, the filmmaker may be going down a slightly different path with Caught Stealing. Critics have seen the crime thriller, which has Austin Butler dominating an overall impressive cast, and surprisingly, the word “scuzzy” comes up more than once.
Caught Stealing is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Charlie Huston (who also wrote the screenplay). At the center of the movie is Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), a retired baseball player who finds himself in the middle of New York City’s criminal network in the 1990s. In CinemaBlend’s review of Caught Stealing, Eric Eisenberg says the movie teeters on being derivative but ultimately delivers a mystery that combines thrills and fun. He rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
CinemaBlend’s critic also notes that the entire cast is having a lot of fun with their roles, but Austin Butler shines the brightest. That sentiment is shared by Rolling Stones’ David Fear, who praises the cast — particularly Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Drucker brothers — but this one is all about Butler proving that he is now a bona fide leading man. Fear continues:
Caryn James of THR calls Caught Stealing an “entertaining, twisty and ultimately bloody caper,” writing:
Peter Debruge of Variety is one of several critics who note how important New York City is as a backdrop to Hank’s story, accentuating the wide range of cultures and personalities that reside there. Debruge calls Caught Stealing a “scuzzy misfit of a movie,” saying maybe it’s not as much of a departure from his other works as it first appears. The critic continues:
It’s not a clean sweep, critics-wise, as IndieWire’s Kate Erbland gives the movie a C+, saying it’s a swing and a miss for this “scuzzy and off-kilter” crime thriller. The final act comes together as what Darren Aronofsky seemed to be attempting, but until then, it just doesn’t pop. Erbland says:
Overall, critics seem to like what Darren Aronofsky has done, and Austin Butler just continues to prove himself. It holds a Certified Fresh 87% on Rotten Tomatoes (an impressive 85% on the Popcornmeter). Could it lead to Oscar nods for the Caught Stealing cast or crew come awards season? Time will tell, and this movie is in theaters now.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
