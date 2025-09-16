Channing Tatum Had To Get Fully Naked For His New Movie Roofman, And The Story Behind How He Filmed The NSFW Scene Cracks Me Up
Channing Tatum stripped down for Roofman.
Channing Tatum’s starring role in 2025 movie release Roofman, the story based on the real events of a man who robbed fast-food restaurants while hiding in a toy story, is already getting praise from the critics who have seen it. But it’s possible that one particular scene may get a lot of people talking when the film opens next month. It was clearly a topic of conversation on set.
In Roofman, Channing Tatum plays the robber hiding out, and Peter Dinklage plays the manager of the store where he is hiding. Speaking with People, director Derek Cianfrance talks about the first scene in the movie where the pair see each other, where Dinklage finds Tatum showering, in all his glory. The director said…
Apparently, Channing Tatum was completely naked in the scene. While it's unclear how much the audience will see, if Roofman will enter the category of popular NSFW Netflix movies one day, it appears that Tatum was completely naked on set.
While it's not Tatum's first nude scene, this would have already been a potentially awkward situation for the actor, but that awkwardness was intentionally amplified by the director because the scene with two actors, one of whom was naked, was shot between two strangers.
Apparently, Channing Tatum and Peter Dinklage had never met before filming Roofman together, and Derek Cianfrance made the decision to intentionally keep the two actors apart before filming the NSFW shower scene. This made their surprise meeting on screen a genuine surprise. Cianfrance continued…
The scene in question is actually viewable in the Roofman trailer. It has Channing Tatum's character leave the shower mid-soap for some reason to get some stuff from the store. Peter Dinklage's character comes out of the back listening to music on headphones, and initially doesn't see the naked man. When he does, the look, which was apparently genuine, is hilarious.
It’s now become a hundred times funnier, realizing that the surprising moment on screen was just as shocking for the men in the scene. Certainly they each knew what was going to happen. But the idea that the two had to play this scene, one of them naked... despite having never met is absolutely wild. That had to have added some authenticity to the sequence.
