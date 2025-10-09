Channing Tatum Charms In Roofman, But There Are Some Missteps In The True Crime Comedy, According To Critics

In my household, October is usually reserved for all things spooky, and while there are some great upcoming horror films to satisfy that craving, the crime comedy Roofman seems to have something going for it. Hitting the 2025 movie calendar on October 10, it combines the charisma of Channing Tatum with the bizarre true story of Jeffrey Manchester’s crime spree that involved robbing McDonald's locations and hiding out in a Toys “R” Us store. So what are critics saying?

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month and got lots of people talking about Channing Tatum’s “butt naked” action scene, but what else is there to this movie based on a true story? Sophie Butcher of Empire gives it 4 out of 5 stars, calling it one of Channing Tatum’s best movies. It’s both gritty and heartfelt, the critic says, while giving us plenty of the Toys “R” Us shenanigans the audience craves. Butcher continues:

Tatum is remarkable as the reluctant robber, channelling his leading-man energy and boundless charisma whilst remaining goofy and childlike. This role, despite all the peanut M&Ms thievery and Spider-Man bedding, feels like the star reaching a new level of maturity and restraint, effortlessly walking the line between comedy and tragedy. The lovely but doomed romance between Jeffrey and Kirsten Dunst’s warm, newly divorced mum Leigh is pure magic.

Fred Topel of UPI agrees that Channing Tatum’s charm carries the movie, which is entertaining if forgettable. Topel says:

Roofman is an amiable true crime caper with an endearing romantic subplot. It's no Ocean's Eleven with elaborate, sophisticated schemes, but it takes a real-life story and makes it entertaining. … Like the crimes it depicts, Roofman is unlikely to leave much of a mark in cinema. For the duration of its runtime though, it provides an entertaining curiosity with well-earned heart.

David Rooney of THR also compliments the lead actor and Kirsten Dunst for their performances that charm but don’t tug too hard on the heartstrings. Rooney also says credit is due to the supporting cast of fully fleshed-out characters, which includes Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Uzo Aduba and Peter Dinklage. The critic writes:

A true-crime story that’s also a tender character study, the film hands Channing Tatum his most soulful role since Foxcatcher and makes the actor’s not exactly intuitive pairing with Kirsten Dunst a thing of beauty. This is the kind of disarming crowd-pleaser for which cringe-inducing clichés like ‘it will sneak up and steal your heart’ were invented. What’s refreshing about Roofman is that it’s never too aggressive about it. It’s sentimental but sincere.

Michael Calabro of IGN isn’t quite as taken with Roofman as a whole, arguing that despite the charismatic performances, the script plays out like an elevated Hallmark movie, with all of its best parts spoiled in the trailer. Calabro rates the movie an “Okay” 6 out of 10 and says:

Roofman’s excellent performances are hampered by a middling script that’s executed with minimal visual flair or excitement. If the trailer spoke to you, you probably won’t be disappointed by the final product, but, unfortunately, you’ve also already seen all the movie’s best moments – they made for a great trailer.

Marya E. Gates of RogerEbert.com gives the movie 2 out of 4 stars, admitting she was under Channing Tatum’s charming spell until the end. Roofman has well-timed comedy, a romance and a little dancing from Tatum, but the titular criminal’s ultimate realization that his actions hurt the people that he loves falls flat. Gates explains:

This revelation rings hollow, coming at the end of a script that refuses to examine the societal pressures or systems that led a man like him to believe rampant consumerism was essential for a happy family. Nor does it seek to understand the psychology at play for a veteran returning to society, having seen the worst of things, only to be thrust into this system that makes him believe he can’t give his family the kind of lifestyle they ‘deserve.’ Ultimately, Roofman is a slick but incurious film that is so preoccupied with showing the what of Manchester’s story that it doesn’t bother to examine the why.

It seems like if you’re looking for Channing Tatum to be his disarming, charismatic self, you won’t be disappointed in Roofman, but if what you seek is more of a dive into what drove former Army Reserve officer Jeffrey Manchester to this bizarre but fascinating crime spree, you may be left wanting.

Roofman is in theaters starting Friday, October 10.