Channing Tatum Charms In Roofman, But There Are Some Missteps In The True Crime Comedy, According To Critics
In theaters October 10.
In my household, October is usually reserved for all things spooky, and while there are some great upcoming horror films to satisfy that craving, the crime comedy Roofman seems to have something going for it. Hitting the 2025 movie calendar on October 10, it combines the charisma of Channing Tatum with the bizarre true story of Jeffrey Manchester’s crime spree that involved robbing McDonald's locations and hiding out in a Toys “R” Us store. So what are critics saying?
The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month and got lots of people talking about Channing Tatum’s “butt naked” action scene, but what else is there to this movie based on a true story? Sophie Butcher of Empire gives it 4 out of 5 stars, calling it one of Channing Tatum’s best movies. It’s both gritty and heartfelt, the critic says, while giving us plenty of the Toys “R” Us shenanigans the audience craves. Butcher continues:
Fred Topel of UPI agrees that Channing Tatum’s charm carries the movie, which is entertaining if forgettable. Topel says:
David Rooney of THR also compliments the lead actor and Kirsten Dunst for their performances that charm but don’t tug too hard on the heartstrings. Rooney also says credit is due to the supporting cast of fully fleshed-out characters, which includes Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Uzo Aduba and Peter Dinklage. The critic writes:
Michael Calabro of IGN isn’t quite as taken with Roofman as a whole, arguing that despite the charismatic performances, the script plays out like an elevated Hallmark movie, with all of its best parts spoiled in the trailer. Calabro rates the movie an “Okay” 6 out of 10 and says:
Marya E. Gates of RogerEbert.com gives the movie 2 out of 4 stars, admitting she was under Channing Tatum’s charming spell until the end. Roofman has well-timed comedy, a romance and a little dancing from Tatum, but the titular criminal’s ultimate realization that his actions hurt the people that he loves falls flat. Gates explains:
It seems like if you’re looking for Channing Tatum to be his disarming, charismatic self, you won’t be disappointed in Roofman, but if what you seek is more of a dive into what drove former Army Reserve officer Jeffrey Manchester to this bizarre but fascinating crime spree, you may be left wanting.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Roofman is in theaters starting Friday, October 10.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.