How Taylor Swift Wearing An Otter Shirt Helped Raise Over $2 Million For An Aquarium
Taking it "keep it 100" on the sea to a whole new level.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love otters, and the Swifties do too. While I’m sure that was true before the newly engaged couple spoke about their adoration for them, the appreciation for the adorable creature has increased among the pop star’s fans since then. That was proven in a lovely way recently as Swifties helped raise over $2 million for an aquarium that was selling T-shirts that look exactly like the top the singer wore in the BTS footage for “The Fate of Ophelia” music video.
So, among the Travis Kelce-related easter eggs in Swift’s theatrical release party for The Life of a Showgirl, she can be seen wearing an otter shirt from the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Immediately after fans saw this entry on the 2025 movie schedule in theaters, there were dupes of this T-shirt popping up online and demand for it was very high.
In response, the actual aquarium that the T-shirt was from decided to do a fundraiser. To thank fans and presumably Taylor Swift for all the love, the Monterey Bay Aquarium has re-released the otter shirt, and people can donate $65.13 to receive one. In a statement about the swell of support for the aquarium and the otters, the institution explained:
When they say “sustainably,” they explained that the shirt is being made and shipped in the most environmentally friendly way they can. This includes teaming up with Liberty Graphics to make a garment that doesn’t shed microplastics and using shipping materials that are plastic-free.
They also explained that this campaign “will support the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Sea Otter Program and other vital ocean conservation efforts.” So, this is all going to a good cause, and that good cause is getting a lot of money!
At the time of this writing, the Vitage Sea Otter Shirt Re-issue has raised over $2 million for the aquarium and counting. They actually hit their fundraising goal of $1.3 million seven hours after the campaign began, and now they’ve surpassed it significantly.
However, due to the high demand, the shirts are sold out, and from here on out, the garments that are purchased will be “treated as a back order and delivery will be delayed.” So, if you still want to buy an otter top, you can, just know it might take a while to get to you.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Overall, this is so lovely to see, and it’s kind of wild that it all started simply because Taylor Swift wore an otter shirt during the BTS footage of “The Fate of Ophelia.”
I can’t say I’m all that surprised, though. The love fans have for her, Kelce and that cute story about their love for wild otters is real, and it’s hard not to find it absolutely adorable, just like an otter. Plus, The Life of a Showgirl’s release has been the talk of the town. Oh, and this fundraiser is for a seriously great and sustainable cause, so I totally get why so many fans were ready to buy this shirt and help raise over $2 million for the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.