Suits Creator Got Real When Asked If It'd Be Possible For Meghan Markle To Make A Cameo In Suits LA

Following Suits’ record-breaking resurgence on Netflix in 2023, the USA Network legal drama is getting another spinoff, premiering this weekend on the 2025 TV schedule on NBC. Suits LA will, of course, take place in Los Angeles, set at an entertainment law firm led by Stephen Amell’s Ted Black. Although set in a different city from the original series, Suits LA will be bringing back Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter for a multi-episode arc. With him coming back, Suits creator Aaron Korsh got real about Meghan Markle’s possible return.

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Markle starred on Suits as paralegal-turned-associate Rachel Zane on the first seven seasons. Since she’s starting to slowly come back into the TV fold with her and Prince Harry’s deal with Netflix, as well as her own Netflix series, many have been hoping she’d make a return to acting as well. After rumors that she’d be returning to the Suits spinoff last year, Korsh told People that they have thought about it:

So, look, to me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor. I think for me that's a little ... My brain blows up at the thought of that.

It would definitely be fun if Markle were to cameo on Suits LA, especially since it would mark her return to acting, however brief it may be. Whether she’d be playing herself or Rachel Zane, it would be pretty great, but it might be a little hard to make it happen. The hope is still there, though, and it’s always possible. Whatever the case may be, Korsh says the door is always open for her to make an appearance, and I desperately need it to happen:

So, I think it blows up the world too much. Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back.

The door is open for Markle to return, so who knows what could happen in the future? Suits LA was able to bring back Macht, who hadn’t acted since Suits ended. And while it might be a little harder for Markle to return, we shouldn't rule it out unless she debunks the idea. That being said, if she were to return, it would be exciting, and Korsh can’t stop thinking about how things would go if she were to cameo as herself:

Of course. Of course. Always. But I think, realistically, it would be too much of an explosion of the fourth wall to do that. Yeah.

With Suits LA set at an entertainment law firm, there is no telling what real and fictional industry players will be walking through the door. The possibilities are endless and it wouldn’t be surprising if Gabriel Macht isn’t the only Suits star to make an appearance. Suits LA hasn’t even premiered yet, so it might be a while until anyone else comes down to join the fun.

Fans will just have to wait and see if Meghan Markle takes Aaron Korsh up on his offer. Suits is streaming with a Netflix subscription and Peacock subscription, so at least there’s that. Plus, Suits LA finally premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.